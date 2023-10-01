A mother who gave birth to a baby girl at King Edward Hospital in Durban is convinced that the hospital gave her the wrong baby

After her baby's delivery, the nurses took the child away for cleaning but later informed the mother that the baby had died

The police have initiated an inquest into the situation, and the mother is still awaiting an autopsy report

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

A woman claimed the hospital gave her the wrong baby. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

A woman named Khumbuzile Bhede delivered a baby girl at King Edward Hospital in Durban. She suspects that a mix-up happened with her newborn, even though she received three separate DNA tests confirming her maternity.

Doubts surrounding baby's identity

She said that following the birth of her healthy baby girl, nurses took the child away for cleaning, reported SABCNews. However, several hours later, they returned with the distressing news that the infant had passed away.

The 38-year-old from Ntuzuma is seeking answers regarding the mysterious circumstances surrounding her baby.

PAY ATTENTION:

Bhede recalls hearing her baby cry loudly before the nurses presented the child to her. The nurses took the baby away for cleaning, and that was the last time she saw her child.

Bhede said the baby was not with her throughout the entire night. At noon the following day, nurses informed her that they had done all they could but that the baby had tragically passed away.

Several DNA test conducted

Despite receiving three DNA test results confirming her as the biological mother, Bhede remains suspicious that she is being coerced into accepting a baby that is not hers due to numerous unanswered questions.

Her suspicions further intensified when she visited the mortuary and discovered a baby that appeared older than a newborn. Additionally, she was denied the opportunity to see her baby before it was taken to the mortuary, leaving her with four hours of uncertainty.

Bhede has been waiting for a police autopsy report since March and the police have confirmed that they have initiated an inquest into the matter.

SA stunned by hospital ordeal

Read some of the comments below:

Nompendulo Zikalala said:

"But the baby was too old to be hers. A baby that lived for a few hours can never be this old. I also doubt it's her baby."

Rosy Mpumi stated:

"She is in denial, she will come around eventually. Sorry mommy heal.❤"

Mpiloh Mlweli Mhlungu commented:

"Going to the government hospital for delivery and coming back with your child is a miracle nowadays."

Sizakele Madakeni Cebekhulu posted:

"Such a sad article and as a mother you will always know your baby."

Salah Arafat Rauf wrote:

"Those nurses must explain and lose their jobs. Some people are evil. "

Community members turn to mob justice after a KZN woman chained her child and left, SA furious: "Cruelty"

In another article, Briefly News reported that community members of an informal settlement in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal, attacked a woman for allegedly shackling her child while she was away.

In a statement seen by Briefly News, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson Prem Balram says the seven-year-old little girl was spotted inside a shack chained to a rafter.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News