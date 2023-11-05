The Springboks tour in Durban left some Mzansi netizens up in arms over an interaction between KZN's Tourism MEC Siboniso Duma and the Premier of the province, Nomusa Dube-Ncube

The Premier of Kwazulu-Natal and Duma Siboniso went viral on X after sharing the stage with beloved Springbok Eben Etzebeth

Many people were unimpressed by Duma SIbo's conduct in the video of the official Webb Ellis Cup lift, EFF added their voice to the masses who criticised the moment

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

DURBAN - Eben Etzebeth was part of a viral video during the Springboks' Rugby World Cup (RWC) tour in Durban. The clip was meant to show a celebratory moment for KZN residents with Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

EFF spoke out against Duma Siboniso's controversial moment with Eben Etzebeth and KZN Premier at the RWC trophy tour in Durban. Image: Getty Images / David Ramos - World Rugby / Twitter / @Noxza_dube

Source: UGC

Many people thought Siboniso Duma, MEC and ANC provincial chairperson for KZN's presence, soured the video of the RWC trophy. South African tweeps and the EFF took to social media to vent about Siboniso Duma's behaviour with Kzn's Premier.

Siboniso Duma races to hold RWC trophy

A video shared by @ZimasaMatiwane of the moment Siboniso Duma held the RWC trophy before the Premier of KZN, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, was shocking to viewers. Many people thought Siboniso Duma made an undermining move when he lifted the trophy with Eben Etzebeth first.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Watch the video:

EFF condemns ANC's Siboniso Duma

The EFF posted a statement expressing their disapproval of any undermining actions targeted at the KZN premier. Read the post below:

SA roasts ANC's Siboniso Duma

Many people expressed their frustration after watching the video. Online users complained that the video indicated a lack of respect for the position Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube holds.

@SthembiD said:

"Duma is suffering from main character syndrome."

@rakgadibandz agreed

"I’ve never seen main character syndrome this hectic."

@HelloThando added:

"Why give her the position only to publicly undermine her at every opportunity? It’s bizarre."

@mpendullo wrote:

"But why is the Premier not lifting up the cup? Kahle kahle ithini kanti iprotocol."

@AndiMakinana vented:

"I was watching this on TV earlier today annd with all due respect, usile lo bhuti. The organisation allows that. Kunini eyenza le into."

RWC tour has some South Africans feeling excluded

The entire nation celebrated when the Springboks won the RWC. Initially, the trophy was only meant to tour Johannesburg, and Mzansi peeps complained before it made its way around several provinces in South Africa.

Anele Mdoda takes Cyril Ramaphosa's side amid RWC trophy controversy

Briefly News previously reported that the Springboks won against the All Blacks and got to lift the coveted Webb Ellis Cup. However, moments after Siya Kolisi lifted the cup, Cyril Ramaphosa also came on stage to lift it like the presidents before him.

Social media is calling Ramaphosa out for being a "bad leader" and stealing the shine of the Springboks.

Mzansi is trolling President Ramaphosa for going on stage with the Springboks after their monumental win against the All Blacks. The president walked on stage with the Boks and went up front, where Siya Kolisi handed him the Webb Ellis Cup to lift.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News