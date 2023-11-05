Rachel Kolisi had a bout of bad luck during the Springboks Rugby World Cup (RWC) tour. Eben Etzebeth got to meet the young child who made his nickname popular. Late South African musician Mandoza's family may reap the rewards of having his classic song played at the RWC 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Mama Joy had to clarify matters following her seemingly lavish trip to France in support of the Springboks. Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD)'s La Conco had SA raving that she and Springbok Ox Nché would make a cute couple.

Rachel Kolisi went on the RWC tour, Mama Joy spoke on her Bokke support, and Ox Nché met 'RHOD's La Conco. Image: Instagram/ @rachelkolisi / Twitter/ @la_conco / Getty Images/Eurasia Sport Images

Source: UGC

1. Rachel Kolisi hit by ball

Rachel Kolisi accompanied her husband on the Springbok tour in Cape Town. She experienced an unfortunate incident when a ball thrown by a fan struck her head.

Many expressed their concern for Rachel after the hit. A different video angle showed the fan's regret.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

2. Eben Etzebeth met boy responsible for Elizabedi

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok player Eben ended up with a different name thanks to a young kid's viral moment. Eben recently met the boy who gave him a popular nickname.

Many people were blown away by the sweet moment. Online users were raving about how much of a gentle giant Eben is.

3. Mandoza's biggest hit played at RWC

During the Rugby World Cup, Mandoza's hit Nkalakhtha was played several times at the stadium. The playbacks on such a big stage could potentially benefit his family financially.

Reports suggested they could earn up to R179 million. Many South Africans were raving over the estimated royalties.

4. Mama Joy discusses cost of travels

One of the most recognisable South African supporters in the Rugby World Cup was Mama joy. The lady raised questions about how she was able to afford her trips

Mama Joy denied having her trips funded by MaMkhize. The sports enthusiast said that she is always there to support her country and does not consider who settles the bill.

5 . La Conco encouraged to date Ox Nché

La Conco from Real House Wives of Durban was shipped with SpringBok Ox Nché. The two had a picture together that made people think they would be a cute couple.

Mzansi peeps took to social media gushing about Ox and La Conco. Netizens joked that they should get married.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News