A young white man is in trouble after using the K-word during a YouTube live-streaming

The teenager, who was sitting with his sister, called the host an "EFF K*ffir"" and laughed, much to the host's discomfort

Afrikaners apologised on his behalf and strongly condemned his words, and many called for action to be taken

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, offered coverage of current affairs and societal issues during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

South Africans want justice after a white boy called a black man n "EFF K*ffir". Image: Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

A white teenager is in boiling water after he called an African TikTokker an "EFF K*ffir". The young man was stunned and visibly disturbed after being called the K-word, and South Africans condemned him in the strongest possible terms.

Teenager calls YouTuber with K-word

The victim, @sonwabiled, posted the video on his TikTok account. The clip was taken from a live he did where he was talking to young people. In the video, the young man is sitting with his younger sister, engaging with @sonwabiled on a YouTube live chat. Without provocation, the young man suddenly calls @sonwabiled an "EFF k*ffir" and laughs. His sister laughs with him before they abruptly end the call. The host is shaken and remarks that what they said was "not cool".

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Despite trying to track down his parents or family, Briefly News could not reach them for comment. Briefly News does not condone or support racism or hate speech.

Watch the video here:

Mzansi wants justice

Netizens were furious and discussed where the young man learned to be racist.

Prince.M said:

“This boy is about to go through a life-changing experience.”

Rachelle van Rooyen:

“You can see the joy in his face slowly fading after he said that to him. I’m so sorry. I promise to raise my children to be better than this guy.”

tDd.aka.RoWaN added:

“You won’t get rid of racism. There will always be some racism. SA is experiencing reverse Apartheid. But people turn a blind eye.”

sAy WhAt??? Observed:

“The fact that he says it shows that the word gets used at home.”

Tarryn was hurt.

"I'm sorry you had to experience that. I hope they found and dealt with."

David:

“I am white, and that just ain’t right, man. 2023, we’re still dealing with people like that.”

Guy was livid.

“I love and support for all South Africans. I hope they are found and prosecuted.”

BIG_Cray:

“The way the girl smiled, it shows that its a regular thing in their house.”

SA supports Bongi Mbonambi after racism allegations surface

In a story related to racism, Briefly News reported that SA backed Springbok player Bongi Mbonambi after he was accused of a racist slur.

England player Tom Curry claimed that Mbonambi called him a "white c*nt" during their Rugby World Cup semi-final clash. Rugby fans in Mzansi were sure no racial intent was behind Mbonambi's words and supported him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News