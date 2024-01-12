Cyril Ramaphosa commends South Africa's legal team for their impactful presentation on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict at the ICJ in The Hague

Ramaphosa underscores that South Africa's position is based on principles and a steadfast commitment to the liberation of Palestine

Israel faces scrutiny for its alleged actions in the ongoing ICJ proceedings

Cyril Ramaphosa lauds South Africa's legal team for a proud and compelling presentation against Israel. Image: Bloomberg

President Cyril Ramaphosa expresses pride in South Africa's legal team for their presentation at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, addressing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Pretoria seeks to halt what it labels as a genocide against the Palestinian people by the Israeli government. Ramaphosa emphasises that the nation's stance is rooted in principles and a dedicated commitment to the Palestinian liberation cause.

According to SABC News, this marks a significant moment of pride for South Africa, according to the President.

“I must say that I have never felt as proud as I felt today when our legal team was arguing our case in the Hague and I never felt as proud when I see Ronald Lamola the son of this province standing there in that court introducing our case.

Many Palestinians cried because they have a sense that South Africa is probably the only country that is standing by them through these trials and tribulations.”

ICJ public hearings taking place

According to the Presidency's Twitter page, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has begun hearings on South Africa's genocide case, accusing Israel of committing genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel is under scrutiny for its alleged actions in the ongoing proceedings at the ICJ.

Mzansi believes that more needs to be done in SA

@MichaelKou73253 noted:

"Shame on you when the rest of the country is on its knees."

@Indepentdepend1 mentioned:

"His pride is only on matters outside the country, while we are not proud of his government's failure to address serious domestic issues."

@YellandMark posted:

"Millions of Rands have been spent on this court case, surely those millions could have been better spent on the starving and homeless people of South Africa. Or what about job creation for the jobless? What about fixing the energy crisis?"

Ramaphosa stands firm: South Africa's strong legal stance on Israel

Previously Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa asserts that South Africa holds a compelling case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The nation has brought the Israeli government before the court in The Hague to potentially investigate allegations of genocide in Gaza.

