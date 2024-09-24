The General Industries Workers Union of South Africa (GIWUSA) released a statement on 24 September expressing their shock and disappointment at South Africa’s lack of readiness for extreme weather

With many motorists and trucks stranded in the latest snowfall, the question of preparedness is raised as climate change becomes a big factor

Snow Report South Africa has forecasted widespread low-level snowfall again this weekend, from 28 September

GIWUSA believes that South Africa was not equipped and ready for the extreme cold front and heavy snowfall that hit parts of the country. Further snowfall is forecast.

More snow is forecast in South Africa as GIWSU demands action. Image: Grant Bruce Cameron-Ellis/Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

It was not only the recent snowfall that hit South Africa but climate change that has had a tragic impact across the country in the past few years.

Are we prepared for extreme weather?

A strong infrastructure with mobile and experienced rescue services is required. KwaZulu Natal lost two lives in the latest snowfall. Flooding and dam failures have had tragic consequences in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and KZN.

“We have yet more tragic reminders of the human cost of the unfolding ecological catastrophe of climate change,” the GIWUSU eloquently summarized the situation in a media statement.

Further Snowfall forecast

As seen in the map below, widespread snow is forecast for South Africa and Lesotho from Saturday, 28 September, until Tuesday, 1 October.

"Although the data now indicates much light snowfall, it is not showing as much more widespread and very low-level across much of the map. This forecast should serve to indicate that this snow event is far from being insignificant and it is entirely possible that more heavy snowfall could show up again," as advised by Snow Report.

However, it’s important to remember that this is a preliminary forecast. The dates could change significantly, or they could be adjusted or revised.

With this forecast in mind, various authorities must start planning for this occurrence. While short-term planning can be done locally, a longer-term plan is required, as the GIWUSA states.

GIWUSA demands:

Urgent development and implementation of a comprehensive National Climate Change Adaptation Strategy. Increased investment in climate-resilient infrastructure, including decent housing, air-conditioning, stormwater drainage, dam repair, irrigation (during droughts) for small farmers, etc. Enhanced early warning systems and disaster preparedness, including adequate equipment for rescue teams and disaster management services. A mass public works programme based on decent work in all emergency and disaster management services—like Working on Fire and Rescue Services, etc. Adequate and accessible support for affected communities and workers, including universal insurance, is needed for all these disasters. If done properly, a rapid ‘Just Transition’ to renewable energy sources, public transport, lower-carbon agriculture, smart buildings, zero-waste, and other well-known strategies should result in many millions of new jobs.

Truck driver hero’s act of kindness warms hearts of snow-stranded Drivers

Briefly News, reported in a related article that a local female truck driver, who was also stranded on the snow-covered N3 over the weekend, reached out to help others. She cooked meals for the children of stranded motorists, helping them endure the freezing conditions while awaiting assistance.

Her kindness moved South Africans, who praised her generosity and compassion.

