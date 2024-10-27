ANC Promises to Protect Citizens From Rising Cost of Living, South African Don’t Believe It. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

The African National Congress-led government is working hard to protect citizens from the rising cost of living.

That’s according to ANC NEC member Mamoloko Kubayi, who made the comments during her speech on day two of the special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

Touching on the topic of rising electricity bills and food prices, she said that the populace urgently needed relief.

ANC committed to easing burden

Kubayi maintained that the ANC was committed to easing the burden on South Africans, adding that they were taking measures which were working.

“Our people’s lives are steadily improving,” she said.

Kubayi also said that the party would ensure that electricity remains affordable for all.

“The ANC will not allow spiralling tariffs to undermine the livelihood of our people,” she added.

South Africans remain doubtful

While Kubayi’s comments appeared good on paper, social media users weren’t reassured.

Many commented that the cost of living was high because of the ANC.

Dimakatso Somo said:

“Empty promises as usual.”

Harrison Sieda asked:

“How?? Because Eskom is raising electricity tariffs next year. Whenever the entity asks for tariffs, not a single ANC leader raises their voice.”

Nyash Silicon added:

“This ANC is not tired of promising.”

Lucky Thomas said:

“Mxm. They cause the problems and turn around and say they will fix them. What rubbish is this?”

Motsok Modisane stated:

“Promises after promises.”

