A shooting outside a tavern in Pienaar, Mpumalanga, has left seven people dead and at least others seriously injured

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this stage, and no arrests have yet been made following the tragedy

South Africans want action taken against taverns that operate so late to avoid further tragedies from happening

A mass shooting in Mpumalanga has left seven people dead outside a tavern in Pienaar. Image: @Am_Blujay

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA – Seven people have now been confirmed dead following a shooting outside a tavern in the Pienaar area outside of Mbombela.

At least five others were injured in the shooting, which occurred in the early hours of the morning on Saturday, 11 January.

No arrests and no motives for shooting

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli confirmed that the motive for the shooting was unknown at this stage, and no arrests have been made.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"We can confirm that seven people were fatally shot, and an unconfirmed number of victims have been taken to hospital and are in critical condition,” he said.

"No arrests have been made. We are still looking for the suspects and also the circumstances of how they were shot." He added.

Video surfaces on social media

A video of the aftermath of the shooting soon surfaced on social media, leaving many South Africans horrified. In the video, several lifeless bodies can be seen around two cars parked on the tavern’s premises.

You can watch the video here.

South Africans call for change

The news had social media users up in arms, with some calling for action against taverns that operate so late, while others said it was why it was safer to stay at home. Locals even noted how notorious the area was.

@Recoconut_04 said:

“That place is terrible. It is highly known of the serious high level of crimes.”

@CassamiaBonjour stated:

“The most dangerous township in Mpumalanga.”

@LadyM1306 added:

“Pienaar will always be the wildest area in Mpumalanga.”

@MnuMahlalela asked:

“Who still drinks in taverns? Those places have never been safe.”

@KevinHamann8 said:

“Taverns again. These places are known to be dangerous, but SAPS is never there.”

Rendy Joe Muloshi stated:

“When we tell people about drinking at home, they think we are jealous. Please, some of the things can be avoided.”

Mvelo Vilakazi asked:

“Mpumalanga liquor board, what is your view on this? A Tavern and car wash selling liquor until early in the morning.”

Tshepang Kamogelo said:

“Vele tavern shootings ka January. Are y'all not busy preparing your kids for school?”

Vuyo Maluka added:

“SAPS must do their jobs. Taverns must be strictly closed at 12.”

Tavern security guard shoots three people

Briefly News also reported on how a security guard from a tavern in Pretoria shot three people, including a six-year-old child.

The guard was arrested after he shot a group of people who had just come from watching a football game on 15 December 2024.

The incident reportedly happened after the guard told the group to turn their music down, and when they refused, a scuffle ensued.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News