A female cop duo has been arrested and charged with assaulting a woman complainant at Heidedal police station

The incident occurred on 19 January 2025, with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) probing

The policewomen, a constable and sergeant, were arrested on 6 February and are expected to appear in court a day later

HEIDEDAL — Two Free State female police officers, a constable and sergeant, seen in a viral video viciously beating a female complainant, are facing assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) charges.

The footage was captured on CCTV cameras at Heidedal police station in Bloemfontein. Anticrime commentator Yusuf Abramjee posted the clip to X on Tuesday, 4 February 2025, before making the rounds online.

Woman cops brutalise female complainant

The violent scenes begin with a diminutive-looking woman in civilian clothing attempting to leave the station.

But one of the two officers appears to hinder her from doing so as she grabs her clothes. Several heavy blows to the face and head with an open hand follow and the second cop momentarily pounces on the victim.

The victim seems to try and defend herself as they follow her outside the yard, where she continues to be beaten. At one, point, the woman falls to the ground and is dragged back into the station. All the while, she is kicked.

Further police brutality ensues inside, with the officers seen stopping, stepping on and repeatedly bashing the victim.

The incident happened on Sunday, 19 January 2025, with the woman later reporting it to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

A probe was launched and IPID arrested the officers, who cannot be named until after their first appearance, on 6 February, over two weeks after the assault.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping, who noted a disagreement sparked the attack, said the duo faced assault GBH charges.

"They will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on 7 February. The victim allegedly wanted the police to intervene after her boyfriend violated a protection order," Suping told Briefly News.

"IPID concluded its investigation, and both dockets were handed over to the prosecutors for decisions. The victim sustained injuries on her body [during the assault]. The officers were detained at a local police station."

