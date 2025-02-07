Videos of pupils beating up another Tlearner and a mother sharing her dismay over her daughter's bullying at school have gone viral

Thembi Motana headed online to lament her daughter's alleged victimisation by a Grade 10 boy at Sutherland High School in Centurion

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona told Briefly News that the assault was a separate incident at another school in Tshwane

A video has gone viral of a group of pupils beating up a female learner at Lotus Secondary School in Tshwane. Images: @tphagane, @Rosalia89012842

CENTURION — A viral bullying incident has sparked a frenzy after a video surfaced of several learners ganging up on and beating up a female learner.

The scenes were captured outside a Tshwane high school in Gauteng, reportedly this week. The clip was posted under various social media accounts, including the @VehicleTrackerz X page, on Thursday, 6 February 2025.

Pupils pummel Lotus Gardens schoolgirl

In it, a schoolgirl can be seen cowering against a concrete palisade fence, seemingly outside the school premises.

Numerous pupils take turns going in kicking, trampling and hitting her hard. Meanwhile, she stands with her feet firmly planted on the ground, covering her face with her forearms as she sustains repeated hits.

At one point during the assault, a tall male pupil, who appears bigger than the rest, kicks her with such force that it causes her to stumble.

Watch a video of the incident here .

Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona told Briefly News the incident happened at Lotus Gardens Secondary School in Eersterust.

In a separate incident, this time in Centurion, several X videos on Monday, 3 February, showed a mother sharing her dismay over her daughter's reported victimisation at Sutherland High School.

In clips posted on the @MDNnewss page, the woman, Thembi Motana, relays that the schoolgirl was being bullied and the situation was dire.

She shared that the mother of a boy learner allegedly bullying her child had made threats against her. Motana then pleads for legal assistance in the matter.

Watch videos posted to X below:

On Thursday, Gauteng Education Member of the Executive Committee (MEC) Matome Chiloane expressed concern over the assault incident.

He said the school held a meeting with the victim's parents, its management team, and district officials the same day to resolve the issue.

"According to our information, the mother of the girl learner, in Grade 10, visited the school on 5 February, to report that her child was being bullied by a boy [in the same grade]," said Chiloane.

"However, the school explained [to her] that a preliminary investigation must be conducted to verify the allegations before any disciplinary action.

"Following the meeting, the department confirms the school will initiate a disciplinary hearing, inviting both parents."

Mabona said a psycho-social support unit was dispatched to support the affected pupils and their parents.

"Additionally, the department launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding how the educator handled this complaint," he said.

"The department will closely monitor the matter and ensure all necessary support measures are followed to address for effective redress."

Chiloane added that bullying had no place in schools.

"We strongly condemn bullying in all forms in the learning environment and urge learners to report such incidents to school management so the necessary action can be taken," he said.

