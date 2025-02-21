Six heavily armed suspected criminals were shot and killed in a gun battle with police on the N2 near Gcuwa

The National Intervention Unit (NIU) acted on a tip-off about the group's movement in cars loaded with guns

IPID spokesperson Phaladi Shuping told Briefly News the directorate was investigating the police shootout

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa told Briefly News the suspects needed to be formally identified

A shootout between police and a heavily armed gang left six criminals dead near Butterworth. Images: @ewnreporter

Source: Twitter

BUTTERWORTH — Police shot and killed six heavily armed suspects, including a notorious Cape Town gangster, in an intense gun battle outside Gcuwa.

Law enforcement recovered multiple firearms in the resultant shootout on the N2 near Ndabakazi at about 2.30pm on Thursday, 20 February 2025.

Eastern Cape cops mow down 6

Police received information about the group's alleged activities, with the National Intervention Unit (NIU) operationalising the intelligence and tracking two vehicles loaded with firearms after the group left Cofimvaba.

"Officers spotted the cars and ordered them to stop them, and the suspects sped off. A high-speed pursuit ensued and additional resources were deployed to tail the suspects," said spokesp[erson Lt-Col Siphokazi Mawisa.

Mawisa said the suspects allegedly opened fire at the police chasers between Ndabakazi and Gcuwa.

"Officers retaliated and, on investigation, found six people fatally wounded. A search led them to recover the firearms."

Police did not confirm the number and calibre of weapons recovered.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping told Briefly News the directorate was investigating the case.

Despite verified information about the identity of one of the suspects killed, a well-known feared gangster, Mawisa told Briefly News:

"Police cannot confirm that as the deceased are not yet identified."

When asked about the number of confiscated firearms, she said:

"On further investigation, police will check [whether the] firearms were licensed and how many firearms [there were]."

A notorious Cape Town criminal, Yanga "Bara" Nyalara, is believed to be among six suspects killed in a shootout with police in the Eastern Cape. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

According to information, one of the suspects killed is a notorious criminal who operated in Khayelitsha, Yanga "Bara" Nyalara, after another source, a police officer, confirmed his death. His birthplace is in Cofimvaba.

He has had numerous run-ins with the law. At the time of his reported death, he had one conviction, three pending cases and numerous withdrawals, allegedly as witnesses were too scared to testify or were killed.

