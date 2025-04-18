Institute of Race Relations DA, EFF, and MKP Benefitted From VAT Saga, ANC Lost Support From People
- The Institute of Race Relations (IRR) said that perceptions changed about the African National Congress after the budget saga
- The IRR found that the Democratic Alliance(DA), uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) benefitted
- A poll conducted by the IFF found that the majority of people would vote for the DA if an election were held suddenly
WESTERN CAPE – The Democratic Alliance(DA), uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have benefitted from the debacle surrounding the 2025 budget.
That’s according to the Institute of Race Relations (IRR), which conducted a poll into perceptions about the political parties following the drama surrounding the budget speech.
The poll also suggested that perceptions about the African National Congress (ANC) shifted as a result of the tension surrounding the Value-Added tax increase.
IRR says budget worked out in favour of three parties
Following their research into the budget debacle, the IRR noted that the saga worked in favour of the DA, MK Party and EFF, but that it wasn’t the case for the ANC and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). The IFP supported the budget adoption, despite the 0.5% VAT hike included in it.
According to the IRR, it asked citizens who they would vote for if an election were to be held now, with many saying that it would now be the DA.
The IRR noted that if the ANC dropped the VAT hike, it would regain some support once more.
ANC viewed as an arrogant coalition partner
The IRR’s Herman Pretorius explained that the reason many lost faith in the ANC was because it came across as a dominant coalition partner.
"The ANC is seen no longer as a positive partner in the Government of National Unity (GNU), but an arrogant, dominant partner that seeks to position the GNU as a continuation of ANC-only governance."
The Democratic Alliance previously accused the ANC of making decisions as if it were still in power, despite the country being run by a coalition government.
What you need to know about the budget speech saga
- Julius Malema stated that the government collapsed after failing to present a budget on 19 February.
- The uMkhonto weSiwe (MK) Party threatened a national shutdown if a VAT hike was included in the budget.
- The 2025 Budget was adopted in the National Assembly on 2 April 2025 after 194 members voted in favour of it.
- The EFF filed papers in court to challenge the legality of the budget adopted by Parliament.
- The ANC Youth League wants DA ministers to be removed from their posts for voting against the budget.
- The ANC and DA sat down to discuss the future of the Government of National Unity (GNU) following divisions caused by the budget.
ANC considering scrapping VAT increase
Briefly News reported that the ANC met with the DA to discuss a way forward regarding the budget.
The DA voted against the VAT increase, adding more strain to the relationship between the two biggest parties in the GNU.
A senior ANC member admitted that the party may have to abandon the Value-Added Tax (VAT) hike as the party failed to earn the support for it.
