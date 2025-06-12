A TikTok content creator interviewed a white South African woman who expressed feeling disadvantaged by current employment policies that favour black candidates

The woman argued that despite having qualifications and experience, she believes white people struggle to find jobs due to government transformation policies

The emotional interview sparked heated debate about equality, with South Africans sharing mixed reactions about race-based economic policies and their effects

An interview went viral after a white woman shared why she doesn't feel equal to the black people in South Africa. Images: @trekarius

A candid interview about race and equality in South Africa has ignited fierce debate after a white woman shared her feelings about being disadvantaged under the current system.

TikTok content creator @trekarius, known for highlighting poverty issues and exploring South Africa, posted the video on 24th May with the caption:

"White Poverty in South Africa: Equality Denied? A White South African shares how the current system affects them."

During the interview, the woman explained her frustrations when asked if she felt equal to black South Africans.

"No, I don't think so," she responded, claiming that even with matric certificates and qualifications, white people don't get jobs that go to black candidates without similar credentials.

When pressed about whether things were better before apartheid, she clarified:

"I wouldn't say that." However, she maintained that everyone should be treated equally regardless of colour, saying: "We are all made by God... Why not all be equal in the government's eyes?"

A white woman vented her feelings on why she doesn't feel that SA is a country that sees people equally. Images: @trekarius

Understanding transformation policies

According to the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment was introduced to address historical inequalities. The B-BBEE Act of 2003 aims to advance economic transformation and enhance black people's participation in the South African economy. The policy requires companies to meet specific targets for black ownership, management, and employment to qualify for government contracts and receive certain benefits.

The legislation emerged from South Africa's first democratic government's mandate in 1994 to redress past inequalities in political, social, and economic spheres. Companies must undergo verification processes to prove compliance with transformation requirements, affecting hiring practices across various industries.

However, critics argue that these policies create reverse discrimination, leaving qualified individuals from other racial groups feeling excluded from opportunities. The debate continues as South Africa grapples with balancing historical redress with present-day equality concerns.

Mixed reactions from Mzansi

The interview triggered passionate responses from viewers across racial lines:

@DaliRealist1 empathised:

"I am black, but I feel her pain. People should learn to forgive and forget."

@Zolani shared:

"I am a black man with matric and tertiary qualifications. I wash people's cars for a living. Most of those cars belong to whites 🤷🤷"

@Nontobeko Shezi stated:

"Now the tables have turned."

@Ndlunkulu responded:

"You're right, you are below us."

@Nice Guy noted:

"Unemployment for blacks is 40%, Unemployment for whites is 7%"

@Marelize supported her:

"She speaks the truth. My husband went for an interview with a red seal and 20 years of experience in his trade. And there was a black guy with no red seal diploma, 6 years of experience. And guess who got the job? Not my husband..."

