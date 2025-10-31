Third Inmate Involved in Pollsmoor Prison Stabbing Dies
- A third inmate who was among the Pollsmoor Correctional Facility prisoners who were stabbed died from his injuries
- The incident happened at the prison earlier this week, and correctional services officials were hurt during the incident
- The Department of Correctional Services says that it is investigating the circumstances that led to the fatal stabbing
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, covered a range of criminal activities, including cash-in-transit heists, kidnappings, taxi violence, police investigations, police shootouts, and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.
WESTERN CAPE — The Department of Correctional Services said that a third inmate among the three inmates who were stabbed during a knife attack at the Pollsmoor Correctional Facility died. The department is still investigating the incident.
According to Eyewitness News, the incident happened on 29 October 2025 and left two inmates dead and two correctional officials injured. The third was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his wounds. The cause of the incidents remains unknown. The correctional officials were targeted during the incident, and they resorted to the use of force.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.