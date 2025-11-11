The body of a young woman was found dumped near a primary school in Meadowlands, Soweto, on 10 November 2025

It is not clear what led to the woman's murder, but community members found her body, which showed signs of assault

South Africans were shattered that the victim left behind three children, and the police said they are investigating a murder

A woman from Soweto was found dead. Image: @crime_rsa and Ashley Cooper/ Getty Images

MEADOWLANDS, JOHANNESBURG — The South African Police Service is investigating a murder case after the body of a woman was found near a school in Soweto, Johannesburg, on 10 November 2025. A suspect was arrested for her murder.

According to Sowrto Urban, the woman went missing after she did not return home on the evenin ong 9 November. The family received a devastating call informing them that their body had been located. She was found with an open wound on her forehead.

Community gives cops info

Members of the community told authorities that in the early hours of the morning, they heard someone pushing a wheelie bin, which was used to dump the victim's body near the Masekhene Primary School. A suspect was arrested for the incident.

Foundation slams gender-based violence

The Tshegofatso Pule Foundation noted that the victim, Lebohang Sikwane, is survived by her three children and allegedly lived on the same street as the perpetrator. The alleged perpetrator's family urged him to come clean.

"As the Tshegofatso Pule Foundation, we stand strongly and steadfastly against his hate crime and will make sure that justice is served and a harsh sentence is passed," the organisation said on Facebook.

A Meadowlands woman was found dead. Image: Kate Wilcox

South Africans shattered

Netizens commenting on X were disturbed by the incident.

Lwei said:

"Another beautiful soul lost Netizens commentingo unimaginable cruelty in a place that should have been her sanctuary. How many more women must suffer before we scream loud enough for justice?"

Kennycool said:

"No one is safe anywhere in the country, especially women, and nothing gets done."

Sibusiso Ngubz said:

"This is too much now. South Africans are dying senselessly."

Vhafuwi said:

"South Africa is under attack. Our women are getting killed in the most horrendous way possible."

NalediBarron said:

"Another woman slain and dumped like trash."

Community allegedly kills suspected rapist

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a community in Khayelitsha in the Western Cape killed two men suspected of committing rape. The mob justice incident happened after a 22-year-old woman was raped and killed.

The woman was sexually assaulted and killed, allegedly by two men, on 8 November. Members of the community apprehended the men they believed committed the rape and burned them alive.

