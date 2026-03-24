The Bellville South community is in shock after a 79-year-old woman was reportedly decapitated at her home on David Street

A 63-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder and was set to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court

Neighbours and the Community Police Forum condemned the attack and urged anyone with information to come forward

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The Bellville South community is in shock after a 79-year-old woman was reportedly decapitated at her home. Images: Frederic Cirou/ Getty Images and Emmanuel Croset/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

WESTERN CAPE —The Bellville South community is reeling after the horrific killing of a 79-year-old woman.

Reports say the woman was allegedly murdered, and then her head was removed by someone known to her family at her home on David Street on Thursday night.

According to the Daily Voice, a 63-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder. She is expected to appear at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court today, Monday, 23 March 2026.

Neighbours react

According to the publication, when reporters visited the home on Friday,20 March 2026, police tape still cordoned off the area, and gates were secured with thick locks. Residents expressed shock and disbelief at the tragedy.

One neighbour said,

“She would have been 80 soon. I don’t know what happened, but this is a huge shock for all of us.”

Another neighbour who has known the victim for years expressed disbelief at the news.

Police comment on the incident

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed that a murder case is under investigation. He further said the decapitated body of the 79-year-old woman was discovered at around 9 am at her residence in David Street, Bellville South. Circumstances and motive are under investigation.

"The 63-year-old suspect was arrested and will appear in court on Monday,” Van Wyk said.

The Bellville South Community Police Forum (CPF) condemned the attack, particularly highlighting Gender-Based Violence against women, children, and the elderly.

The CPF urged anyone with information to contact Sergeant Faizel Hercules at 065 002 3369 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Christiana man murdered and dismembered

In a related article, Christiana Police arrested a 40-year-old man for a brutal murder. The suspect was accused of dismembering another man on 26 September 2024. According to the official police statement, the suspect visited his ex-girlfriend's home in Utlwanang Township, where he found the 31-year-old victim. A quarrel ensued, and the suspect allegedly stabbed the other man to death before dragging his body into the bushes.

Two Pakistani men accused of dismembering Limpopo teacher

In other similar news, two Pakistani men were accused of murdering a Limpopo teacher and disposing of her body parts. Primary School teacher, Mohlale Precious Magabane, was murdered on 23 December 2018. The spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi, said Magabane and Cheema were allegedly in a relationship. Dzhangi said that both men accused of murder went to Magabane’s apartment and allegedly assaulted and killed her with a knife. They dismembered her body and put her body parts into a bag.

A 63-year-old family member has been charged with the murder. Image: Luba Lesolle/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that a Soweto man who killed and dismembered his ex-girlfriend was handed a life sentence for the gruesome murder. Flavio Hlanbangwane was arrested in 2021 after his new girlfriend found Tsepang Pitse's dismembered body in his fridge.

Source: Briefly News