Richard Shibiri Challenges SAPS Dismissal at CCMA, Alleges Officers Fabricated Claims Against Him
GAUTENG – The former Head of Organised Crime, Richard Shibiri, is challenging his dismissal from the South African Police Service (SAPS).
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Shibiri, a former Major General in the police, was dismissed from the force in May 2026 after an internal disciplinary hearing. The hearing found him guilty of misconduct after he brought the law enforcement agency into disrepute through his association with a known criminal figure, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.
During testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, Shibiri admitted that he had been friends with the controversial tenderpreneur and even received a loan from him.
Shibiri to approach the CCMA
On 9 June 2026, Kaya News conducted an exclusive interview with the former general, in which he stated that he was challenging his dismissal at the CCMA.
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Speaking from his West Rand home, Shibiri claimed that some police officers fabricated claims against him.
“I term the whole process unfair, and I have lodged a dispute with the relevant authorities. In due course, we will be attending the arbitration,” Shibiri said.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za