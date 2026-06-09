GAUTENG – The former Head of Organised Crime, Richard Shibiri, is challenging his dismissal from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

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Richard Shibiri, the former Head of Organised Crime, is challenging his dismissal from the SAPS. Image: Ian Cameron

Source: Facebook

Shibiri, a former Major General in the police, was dismissed from the force in May 2026 after an internal disciplinary hearing. The hearing found him guilty of misconduct after he brought the law enforcement agency into disrepute through his association with a known criminal figure, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

During testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, Shibiri admitted that he had been friends with the controversial tenderpreneur and even received a loan from him.

Shibiri to approach the CCMA

On 9 June 2026, Kaya News conducted an exclusive interview with the former general, in which he stated that he was challenging his dismissal at the CCMA.

Speaking from his West Rand home, Shibiri claimed that some police officers fabricated claims against him.

“I term the whole process unfair, and I have lodged a dispute with the relevant authorities. In due course, we will be attending the arbitration,” Shibiri said.

Source: Briefly News