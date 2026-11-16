The South African government paid tribute to eNCA investigative journalist Nabeelah Shaik following her sudden passing

Shaik, who was 34 and pregnant at the time of her death, also left behind a two-year-old child

Deputy government spokesperson William Baloyi extended condolences to her family, colleagues and the media fraternity

Government has sent a message of condolence over the death of journalist Nabbelah Shaik. Images: Joburg Chronicle/ Facebook and Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - The South African government has paid tribute to investigative journalist Nabeelah Shaik following her untimely death at the age of 34.

The eNCA reporter passed away on Friday, 14 November 2026, leaving behind a two-year-old child. She was also pregnant at the time of her death.

Who was Nabeelah?

Born and raised in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, Shaik began her journalism career at Independent Newspapers' Sunday Tribune in 2013.

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She went on to establish herself in investigative journalism and received regional recognition at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards for her work.

Government praises her contribution to the media industry

Government has since praised her contribution to keeping the public informed and strengthening South Africa's democracy.

In a statement, deputy government spokesperson William Baloyi expressed the government's condolences to her loved ones and colleagues.

"Government has learnt with deep sadness of the untimely passing of South African investigative journalist, Nabeelah Shaik, who passed away yesterday (14 November). Government extends its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, colleagues and the broader media fraternity during this difficult time," Baloyi said.

Her passing has left the media fraternity mourning the loss of a journalist whose work contributed to public accountability and informing South Africans.

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Media industry pays tribute to Shaik

eNCA colleagues and fellow South African journalists have paid tribute to investigative reporter Nabeelah Shaikh, who died on Saturday, 14 November 2026. The channel described her as an award-winning reporter, a wife, a daughter and "a devoted mother to a little girl." Investigations editor Dasen Thathiah said her passion for journalism never wavered, even while she was in hospital. Fellow reported Pule Letshwiti-Jones said:

"Thank you for the wisdom, kindness, and generosity you consistently demonstrated. We love you. Rest Easy!"

SA mourns death of EWN journalist Tshidi Madia

Previously, Briefly News reported on the death of EWN journalist Tshidi Madia on 27 August 2025.. ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula and Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, conveyed condolences to her friends and colleagues According to Eyewitness News, Madia passed away in the morning after a battle with a short illness. Madia obtained a degree in communications from the University of Johannesburg in 2008 and began her career at EWN's traffic desk.

Source: Briefly News