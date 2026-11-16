eNCA's Investigations Editor Dasen Thathiah paid tribute to Nabeelah Shaikh following her tragic passing

Shaikh, an eNCA investigative journalist, died alongside her unborn child after pregnancy complications

Originally from Tongaat, she was an award-winning journalist who had recently joined eNCA's investigations team

eNCA’s Dasen Thathiah paid an emotional tribute to colleague Nabeelah Shaikh after her tragic death. Image: @pule_jones

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL - eNCA Investigations Editor Dasen Thathiah has paid an emotional tribute to investigative reporter Nabeelah Shaikh, describing the task of remembering his late colleague on air as the most difficult assignment of his career.

Shaikh died at the age of 34. She was seven months pregnant at the time of her death. The South African broadcaster confirmed her passing on 14 November 2026.

Speaking at length during a broadcast dedicated to honouring her life and work, Thathiah reflected on the shock of her loss.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"I've been at eNCA a long time, and this probably ranks as my most difficult assignment, having to speak about this.

"I think that I never imagined that my first big task as the investigations editor would be to speak about Nabeelah this way. I imagined that it would be to celebrate another award or some kind of massive achievement that the team had made."

A colleague and a kind friend

Thathiah, who worked alongside Shaikh for several years—including a period in which the two sat across from each other daily in the Durban office—noted that she had already produced two stories since joining the investigations team. Even during her illness, he said, she remained connected to her work.

"Her work is there for all to see. But what we saw, for all of us who knew her on a more personal level, is that she was a kind human being," Thathiah said.

Shaikh, who hailed from Tongaat in KwaZulu-Natal, had built a reputation as a dedicated and award-winning journalist during her years at eNCA. She is survived by her husband and a young daughter.

Shaikh's family confirms her cause of death

Briefly News reported that the family of the eNCA investigative reporter confirmed that she died from pregnancy complications.

Shaikh, an award-winning journalist, had only announced her pregnancy roughly two weeks before she died.

The reporter passed away at the age of 34, leaving behind her husband and three-year-old daughter.

Source: Briefly News