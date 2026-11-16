The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms affecting multiple provinces

Forecasters warned that the storms could bring localised flooding, excessive lightning, large hail, and damaging winds

Residents in high-risk areas have been urged to limit movement as the warning stretches

Heavy, dark rain clouds. Images: picture alliance / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 severe thunderstorm warning covering several provinces.

Forecasters confirmed that the storms pose a real risk to communities across the affected regions. Residents could face heavy downpours that could trigger localised flooding, frequent lightning strikes, large hail, and strong winds capable of causing structural damage.

Provinces in the warning zone

The yellow warning from SAWS, which signals a low to high likelihood of minor to moderate impacts, covers a broad stretch of eastern South Africa. Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, the eastern Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal all fall within the affected zones. A marine warning has also been issued along the entire eastern coastline, stretching from KwaZulu-Natal down to the Eastern Cape.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

In the Western Cape, damaging winds are forecast separately, with authorities encouraging residents in vulnerable areas to stay indoors where possible.

Mixed conditions across the country

Weather readings show a varied picture depending on where you are. Pretoria is sitting at around 18°C with showers and thundershowers already moving through, and winds clocking in at approximately 18.52 km/h. Daily showers and thundershowers are expected to continue through Saturday, with temperatures ranging between highs of 30°C to 33°C and lows of 16°C to 21°C, before conditions ease into partly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Johannesburg and Pretoria are expected to start the weekend on a sunnier, drier note before the storms move in. Cape Town, by contrast, is already experiencing wet conditions despite the broader Western Cape showing sunny skies inland.

Across the rest of the country, rain and showers are mapped through Limpopo, the North West, the Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, parts of the Northern Cape, and the Eastern Cape. Temperature ranges vary widely, from lows of 16°C in Gauteng to highs near 23°C in the Free State interior.

SAWS urges all South Africans in affected areas to stay updated on weather alerts and to avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm periods this weekend.

Two people walking in rainy weather. Images: picture alliance / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on SAWS weather warnings

Briefly News recently reported on a heatwave and rising fire danger in parts of the country, with emergency services urging residents to take precautions.

recently reported on a heatwave and rising fire danger in parts of the country, with emergency services urging residents to take precautions. South Africans shared their reactions as a heatwave was set to break and SAWS flagged stormy weather elsewhere.

SAWS also issued a more serious storm warning for another part of the country, with flooding and disruptions expected.

Source: Briefly News