Nine victims were discovered with gunshot wounds inside a four-roomed shack at Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville

The shooting is believed to have taken place late at night on 15 November 2026, but bodies were found the following morning

The tragedy prompted an intensive manhunt for the suspects responsible for the late mass shooting to rock the country

Nine people were found dead inside an Atteridgeville shack with gunshot wounds. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Nine people were shot and killed inside a shack at Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria.

The victims were found with gunshot wounds in a four-roomed shack at approximately 7:30 am on Monday, 16 November 2026. Investigators believe the shooting itself took place between 10 pm and 11 pm the previous night.

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Senior police leadership visit the site

National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Fannie Masemola, and Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni both travelled to the scene following news of the killings. Their presence signals the severity with which authorities are treating the incident.

Crime Intelligence operatives and tracking teams have since been deployed to pursue suspects. No arrests had been made at the time of publication, and no motive has been established.

The Gauteng Serious and Violent Crimes Unit is leading the investigation into the killings. The case has heightened existing concerns about violent crime in township communities across the province.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward. Tips can be submitted at the nearest police station, through the Crime Stop hotline at 08600 10111, or via the MySAPS App.

Other mass shootings in 2026

Briefly News has reported that there have been several shootings in the Western Cape in 2026.

A mass shooting in Athlone in February 2026 claimed three lives, including a nine-month-old baby.

Three people were shot dead and four were injured in a mass shooting in Kalksteenfontein in March 2026.

Four people were killed in three separate shootings in Mitchells Plain in April 2026, as gun violence continues unabated.

Source: Briefly News