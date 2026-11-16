KwaZulu-Natal police launched a murder investigation after eight men were found dead inside a vehicle in Sweetwaters on Sunday night

Officers discovered the white seven-seater riddled with bullet holes along the road at Mabane Section, with all eight victims certified dead at the scene

Police are yet to identify the deceased or establish a motive as evidence collection continues at the scene

An image of a crime scene. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL — Eight men were shot and killed inside a vehicle in Sweetwaters, outside Pietermaritzburg, on the night of Sunday, 15 November 2026, prompting a murder investigation by KwaZulu-Natal police.

Officers were dispatched to Mabane Section in Sweetwaters following reports of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they found a white seven-seater vehicle on the roadside, visibly struck by numerous bullets.

Eight victims certified dead at the scene

All eight men inside the vehicle had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency medical personnel certified all eight dead at the scene. None of the victims have been formally identified at this stage.

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The circumstances surrounding the attack have not yet been established. Police are gathering physical evidence from the scene to determine how the shooting unfolded, identify the perpetrators, and uncover the motive behind the killings. Authorities indicated that further information would be released once the scene had been fully processed.

See X post from SAPS here:

In similar news, Western Cape SAPS head Lieutenant General Sizakhele Dyantyi and top provincial police officials inspected a Blode Street murder site in Lavender Hill on Sunday morning, 25 October 2026. The inspection came after a gun attack left five dead and three injured. The incident happened a week after five gang members were arrested for a double murder in Steenberg. According to the South African Police Service, Dyantyi stated that mass killings in residential areas must never be accepted as standard. Specialized police units were dispatched to the neighbourhood to hunt down the suspects facing murder and attempted murder charges.

Source: Briefly News