AfriForum's Kallie Kriel shared a quote from March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese describing him in personal terms

Ngobese's comments appeared in a Netwerk24/Rapport interview and also touched on her impressions of Helen Zille

The post drew mixed reactions online, with some welcoming the cross-community relationship and others pushing back sharply

Kallie Kriel shared Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s "teddy bear” comment about him, sparking mixed reactions online. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ /kalliekriel

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — AfriForum Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kallie Kriel took to X to share a candid remark made about him by Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, leader of March and March.

The quote, drawn from a Netwerk24/Rapport interview conducted by Hanlie Retief, saw Ngobese-Zuma describe Kriel in warm personal terms.

"We talk regularly. Kallie is a cool guy. A bit of a teddy bear, squishy… I can't see him hurting anyone," she said in the piece.

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Kriel posted the quote with a smiley emoji, framing the remark as a reflection of the genuine personal rapport that has developed between the two leaders alongside their formal cooperation.

AfriForum and March and March work together

The two organisations formalised an agreement to cooperate on shared concerns in mid-2026, identifying illegal immigration, crime, community safety, education, and certain legal matters as common ground.

The partnership drew both praise as pragmatic cross-community collaboration and criticism as an unlikely or controversial pairing.

Ngobese has been open about her motivations for engaging AfriForum. She previously said it was important "to take lessons from people if they're doing something right," while acknowledging that the two groups hold differing views on other issues.

In August 2026, she launched SA First Forum, an NPO she explicitly described as functioning as "an AfriForum for black South Africans," with a focus on public-interest litigation, immigration enforcement, and holding government accountable on behalf of those who cannot easily afford legal representation.

South Africans share mixed reactions online

The post sparked debate, with responses ranging from warm support to sharp criticism.

@art03837827 wrote:

"We love Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma just as much as Kallie. She is a good force in SA, and I hope she can bring the plight of her people to a successful conclusion. We need leaders who stand for the people, not criminals, syndicates and cartels in government."

@Lemmy_ZA added:

"We need more Jacintas and Kallies in this country."

Others were less enthusiastic.

@seanhjacobs wrote simply:

"Normalising the indefensible."

@MissKreNative commented:

"Birds of a feather."

@Ngwenya_PJ brought up Kriel's political history, writing:

"A teddy bear that voted no to ending Apartheid."

Kriel welcomes March and March's plan to become a civic body

Briefly News reported that Kriel publicly backed March and March's decision to operate as a civic organisation rather than enter politics.

March and March leader Ngobese-Zuma announced two new entities aimed at social justice and humanitarian work

The anti-illegal-immigration movement confirmed it would not follow Operation Dudula's path of transitioning into a political party.

Source: Briefly News