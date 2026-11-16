Nigeria's new ambassador to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, claimed he was deliberately left out of the Presidential livestream during a diplomatic ceremony in Pretoria

Fani-Kayode raised the matter with President Ramaphosa during the event, but the intervention came too late to fix the live broadcast omission

The SABC pushed back on the allegations, saying it had covered his arrival and regretted that he declined to grant its news team an interview

Nigeria's ambassador to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image: @realFFK/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - Nigeria's ambassador to South Africa, Femi Fani-Kayode, made a pointed accusation against officials involved in a Presidential event, claiming his appearance was intentionally left out of a live broadcast.

The ceremony took place on Friday, 13 November 2026, at the Presidential Guest House in Pretoria, where President Cyril Ramaphosa formally received the credentials of 15 newly appointed ambassadors.

Nigerian Ambassador cries foul

Fani-Kayode, who holds the distinction of being Nigeria's first substantive ambassador to South Africa in four years, went public with his frustration on social media. He alleged that those managing the Presidency's livestream of the event had deliberately cut him out of the coverage.

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He also said he raised the matter with Ramaphosa directly during the ceremony. The president reportedly instructed officials to sort it out, but the broadcast had already moved on by then. Following the incident, the Nigerian High Commission weighed in, calling the treatment contemptuous.

See SABC statement posted on X here:

Presidency and SABC push back

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya was quick to distance Ramaphosa from any wrongdoing, clarifying that the president had no control over how the broadcaster covered the event. Magwenya also noted that Fani-Kayode did appear on SABC News, and that the full recording of the ceremony was later made available online.

The SABC issued its own statement, expressing regret that the High Commissioner had refused to sit down for an interview with its news team following the event.

"We respect his decision and remain open to engaging with him and the Nigerian High Commission," the broadcaster said.

The SABC went further, defending the breadth of its coverage. It confirmed that the ceremony had aired on all its official channels and a clip of the arrival had been posted on its official X account.

The dispute has cast an uncomfortable light on the diplomatic ties between South Africa and Nigeria, with both sides offering sharply different accounts of what was shown and when.

Nigeria and SA pledge closer relationship

Previously, Briefly News reported that South Africa and Nigeria agreed to deepen bilateral cooperation on migration, organised crime, and regional security, following high-level diplomatic talks held in Abuja. International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola travelled to Nigeria's capital as President Cyril Ramaphosa's Special Envoy, delivering a direct message to Nigerian President Bola Tinubu as the two governments worked to stabilise a strained relationship.

Source: Briefly News