A TikToker in Gauteng captured a rare sun halo in the sky on 16 November 2026, sharing the moment in a viral clip

The 22-degree sun halo forms when sunlight passes through ice crystals in high-altitude clouds, bending light into a glowing ring

South Africans flooded the comments with their own sightings, spiritual interpretations and scientific explanations

A young woman looking up at the sky on the left and images of a solar halo in the middle and right. Images: @6lingg/TikTok and Orginal

Source: UGC

A Gauteng TikToker stopped everything to film a glowing ring of light circling the sun on 16 November 2026. The clip, posted by @6lingg, quickly caught fire as viewers across the country realised they had seen the same thing.

The video switches between sky footage shot looking straight up and brief indoor selfie clips where the creator reacts in disbelief. The on-screen caption read:

"The sun looks crazy!! 🤯"

What is a sun halo?

The phenomenon is known as a 22-degree sun halo, an optical event caused by sunlight passing through millions of tiny hexagonal ice crystals suspended in cirrus clouds between five and ten kilometres above the ground. The crystals act as natural prisms, bending light at roughly 22 degrees from the sun and creating a bright circular ring. The inner edge of the ring often carries a reddish tint while the outer edge fades to a faint blue.

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Beyond the science, the halo carries a weather warning. Those high cirrus clouds often move ahead of approaching moisture systems, and traditional meteorology suggests rain or storms could follow within 24 to 48 hours. For the latest local forecasts, the South African Weather Service publishes regional updates. Across many cultures, a sun halo is also read as a spiritual sign, associated with divine protection or a major life transition.

Watch the viral clip here:

Mzansi reacts to the sun halo sighting

South Africans in the comments section on the TikTok page had plenty to say, from science lessons to biblical scripture:

@segooo:

"It's called a Sun Halo 🤍"

@sindile_sindy:

"Optical atmospheric phenomenon (22 degree sun halo)."

@Your girlfriend:

"It's just a sun halo, a sign that will be a heavy rainfall."

@Urboijayjay012:

"Guess am not alone."

@Mankomose🇿🇦:

"Ngivuswa umzali uthi ngzochaza kwenzakalani 😭😭" (My parent woke me up saying I should explain what is happening)

@Vladimir Phiri:

"1st in lineage to witness a spirit bomb 😎"

@Zinhle Nxumalo:

"Luke 21:25-28 ❤️"

The sighting drew a mix of wonder, faith, and curiosity from viewers who had spotted the same ring over different parts of the country. One important note for anyone hoping to look up: even with a halo present, staring directly at the sun risks permanent eye damage. Use proper solar viewing glasses or shield your eyes before looking up.

More on SA weather

Briefly News recently reported on the excitement building around a lunar eclipse visible from South Africa.

recently reported on the excitement building around a lunar eclipse visible from South Africa. Thunderstorms began sweeping across multiple provinces as South Africa’s winter came to a close.

Spring arrived with warm, sunny conditions across Gauteng while a weather system was on its way.

Source: Briefly News