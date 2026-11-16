The Pretoria High Court granted Unisa an urgent interim interdict against popular Vaal content creator Doctor Che Lenyehelo

Lenyehelo's viral video series portrayed Unisa law graduates as incompetent and unreliable, prompting the university to take legal action

Unisa broke its silence on the ruling, saying freedom of expression cannot shield unlawful reputational harm

Unisa has reacted after winning the court battle against Vaal content creator Doctor Che. Images: UNISA website and @phuti_mathobela/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - The University of South Africa has spoken out after a High Court judge ordered comedian Doctor Che Lenyehelo to pull down a series of videos mocking its law graduates.

The Pretoria High Court granted Unisa an urgent interim interdict against the Vaal-based content creator, compelling him to remove a viral video series titled "Lawyers from Unisa be like." The court also barred him from posting similar content that links Unisa law graduates to professional incompetence, dishonesty or untrustworthiness. Lenyehelo was additionally ordered to cover the legal costs tied to that portion of the application.

Unisa responds to the ruling

Taking to X, Unisa said the judgment reinforced the right of institutions and individuals to defend their reputations against unlawful conduct. The university also said the decision was key to maintaining public confidence in established institutions.

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"The judgement sends a clear message that freedom of expression cannot be used as a shield for unlawful conduct, reputational harm or actions intended to undermine the governance and standing of the institution," Unisa wrote.

See UNISA statement here:

Why Doctor Che Lenyehelo was taken to court

Doctor Che Lenyehelo is a well-known comedy creator from the Vaal area, with more than 400,000 followers on Facebook and millions of likes across his TikTok content. His skits typically draw on everyday situations and social stereotypes, earning him a loyal audience across platforms.

His "Lawyers from Unisa be like" series, however, crossed a line the university was not willing to ignore. The clips depicted Unisa-trained lawyers as clueless, uneducated and professionally unreliable. The videos spread widely online, drawing significant attention before Unisa decided to pursue legal action.

The university argued that repeatedly tying its name and Faculty of Law to those negative portrayals eroded public trust in its qualifications and damaged the broader standing of its graduates. The interim interdict means the videos must come down while the broader legal proceedings play out.

UNISA considers legal action againt Zimbabwean prophet

Previously, Briefly News reported that UNISA was considering taking legal action against self-proclaimed Zimbabwean prophet, Walter Magaya, after he claimed that the university awarded him an honorary doctorate. Magaya is a self-proclaimed prophet who was allegedly in the race to be the president of the Zimbabwean Football Association (ZIFA). However, he did not have the necessary football qualifications to qualify for the job. He submitted a diploma in marketing from UNISA because ZIFA required any educational qualification equivalent to five level O passes.

Source: Briefly News