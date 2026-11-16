Home Affairs Minister Dr Leon Schreiber is set to unveil the next phase of the department's digital banking partnership on Wednesday, 18 November 2026

The announcement builds on the rollout of Smart ID replacement services to 753 bank branches, surpassing the original target of 750

The department's combined network of offices and bank branches now stands at 967 sites, more than four months ahead of schedule

Home Affairs continues to expand its partnership with banks. Image: Matthew de Lange

Source: Getty Images

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Leon Schreiber is scheduled to unveil the upcoming stage of his department's digital collaboration with South African commercial banks on Wednesday, 18 November 2026. Officials confirmed the upcoming briefing via a media release issued on Monday.

According to the statement, this upcoming development represents a major step toward ending long waiting lines and changing how citizens access civic services under the wider Home Affairs @ home reform initiative.

Bank branch expansion beats schedule

Wednesday's briefing follows a milestone announced last week, in which officials confirmed that Smart ID replacement services are now live across 753 bank branches countrywide. This expansion surpassed the department's goal of 750 locations more than four months prior to its March 2027 deadline.

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That milestone was announced one day after officials launched initial live testing for a new digital asylum platform.

When the current administration took office, only 214 departmental branches could process Smart ID requests. Integrating these banking locations has raised the national footprint of Smart ID processing sites to 967—an expansion exceeding 350%.

Details await Minister's briefing

Officials have kept specifics regarding the next stage of the banking partnership under wraps until Schreiber delivers his address on Wednesday.

Currently, citizens can visit any of the 753 participating bank outlets to replace an existing Smart ID. Monday's release omitted the names of the partner banks, a directory of active branches, and any confirmation on whether first-time Smart ID applications or passport services will be introduced next. Those particulars will remain undisclosed until Wednesday.

Rather than promising an immediate overhaul of every civic function, officials have positioned this week's announcement as another practical measure to ease congestion at departmental offices.

BMA has 75% vacancy rate: Schreiber

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the Border Management Authority’s staffing crisis, with only 2,146 officers working across its four regions and 75% of posts vacant.

The shortfall comes as the authority faces corruption concerns, following the dismissal of more than 50 immigration officials. Read how the figures were disclosed and why they sparked frustration among South Africans.

Source: Briefly News