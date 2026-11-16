Johannesburg authorities cordoned off an area near Sandton Drive and Alice Lane following a bomb threat on Monday, 16 November 2026

The JMPD bomb squad and Emergency Management Services responded to the scene while the public was urged to stay away

The Gauteng Joint Operations Centre issued an alert at around 12:30, warning commuters to avoid the area until authorities declared it safe

Bomb threat has been reported in Sandton. Images: @JacaNewswatch/X

Source: Twitter

JOHANNESBURG — Authorities in Johannesburg cordoned off a section of Sandton on Monday, 16 November 2026, following a bomb threat near the intersection of Sandton Drive and Alice Lane.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) deployed its bomb squad alongside Emergency Management Services (EMS) to sweep the area and determine whether a credible danger exists. The public was advised to steer clear of the cordoned zone while investigations remained active.

Gauteng JOC issues public warning

The Gauteng provincial Joint Operations Centre (JOC) issued an alert at approximately 12:30 on Monday, calling on members of the public to keep away. "Members of the public are advised to avoid the area and keep clear until the situation has been assessed and declared safe by responding authorities," the JOC stated.

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Private security company 24/7 Security Services confirmed to The Citizen that its units had responded to the incident, though representatives were unable to share further details while the scene remained active.

No further information about the nature of the threat had been released by the time of publication. Authorities described the situation as ongoing.

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Social media reacts to Sandton bomb threat

News of the cordon spread quickly online, with Johannesburg residents and commuters sharing their reactions on X.

@NkanyeziKubheka wrote:

"Now there's a bomb threat in Sandton like the sun wasn't enough for today?"

@Anele5151 posted:

"We now have bomb threats in South Africa 💔"

@LungaCannibs observed:

"These bomb threats are always in the month of November"

@2le_Fuze noted:

"There's a bomb threat on Sandton Drive and everyone at this office is nonchalant."

@tumisole asked:

"What are you doing with all those bomb threats in Sandton?"

This is a developing story.

Bomb threat forces a plane landing

Previously, Briefly News reported that a bomb threat forced a passenger aircraft to make an unscheduled landing at King Phalo Airport in KuGompo (formerly East London) on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, triggering an immediate security response. Journalist Jeanette Chabalala posted a statement on X about the emergecy landing. Eastern Cape police confirmed that an unknown individual, calling from a private number, contacted authorities claiming a bomb was on board the aircraft. All 184 passengers disembarked safely following the landing.

Source: Briefly News