The Musina Magistrate's Court made a ruling regarding North West businessman Suliman Carrim's bail bid

Carrim faces charges of attempted vehicle theft, fraud, uttering, money laundering, and immigration-related offences

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the court's decision regarding Carrim, sharing varied reactions to it

The Musina Magistrate's Court denied Suliman Carrim bail. Image: @LimChronicle

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

LIMPOPO — The Musina Magistrate's Court denied bail to North West businessman Suliman Carrim on 16 November 2026, ordering him to remain in custody until his next court appearance on 23 November.

Carrim faces charges of attempted vehicle theft, fraud, uttering, money laundering, and immigration-related offences following an incident at the Beitbridge Border Post on 22 July 2026.

On that date, police intercepted two Absa-financed vehicles allegedly being driven by his employees from Mahikeng towards Malawi. The employees were arrested immediately; Carrim was added as a co-accused in late October 2026 and made his first appearance at the Musina court on 22 October.

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Court finds Carrim to be untrustworthy

The magistrate cited several concerns when refusing bail.

Carrim failed to disclose eight properties registered in his name and concealed his involvement in a number of companies. The court characterised this as deliberate dishonesty and found him to have been evasive in presenting his evidence.

A further issue weighed against him was his non-compliance with a Pretoria court order. That order, issued when he was granted R100,000 bail on 28 October in a separate matter, required him to arrange a return date before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The Musina court found that Carrim had not honoured this obligation, reinforcing its view that he could not be trusted to comply with bail conditions.

How did South Africans react?

Larry Motubatse wrote:

"The best news ever. Indeed God is good. He thinks that his long and sulking face will change the magistrate's opinion of him."

Tumi Kolobe commented:

"Limpopo operates on a different set of rules. Bail has been scrapped out of the law. Ask Tsaka and Shebe."

Stanley Ntando Shabangu said:

"Let him rot in there."

Zet Zet wrote:

"Since 6 July, courts are no longer playgrounds. Kushubile."

Seeletso Moroka added:

"Nice work"

Madlanga Commission welcomes Carrim's arrest

Briefly News reported that the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry released a statement following the arrest of Carrim.

The North West businessman was nabbed at OR Tambo International Airport before he boarded an international flight.

The Madlanga Commission said it hoped that the arrest served as a warning for other witnesses who sought to evade testifying.

Source: Briefly News