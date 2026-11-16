Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina announced precautionary water allocation cuts for Western Cape users on Monday, 16 November 2026

Combined dam storage in the Western Cape Water Supply System dropped to 72.5%, falling below the preferred 80% threshold

Climate forecasts presented at the briefing warned of a strong to extreme El Niño event that could further reduce water runoff into dams

Water in Cape Town will be restricted. Image: Moyo Studio

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina has introduced preventative curbs on water quotas throughout the Western Cape, pointing to dropping reservoir storage and the threat of acute scarcity if left unaddressed.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, 16 November 2026, Majodina unveiled the measures after reviewing the department's Annual Operating Analysis for the Western Cape Water Supply System covering the 2026/27 cycle. Municipal and industrial allocations will decrease by 7%, whereas agricultural irrigation quotas face a 15% reduction. Together, these adjustments aim to conserve roughly 56.8 million cubic metres of water over the year—comprising 27.2 million cubic metres from urban and commercial consumption and 29.6 million from farming.

Storage falls short of benchmark levels

Comprising six linked reservoirs capable of holding roughly 898.2 million cubic metres, the supply network delivers water to Cape Town, the West Coast, surrounding towns, and farms. By 2 November 2026, overall storage had slipped to 72.5%—or 646.5 million cubic metres—down from 84.4% (694 million cubic metres) on the same date in 2025. Current reserves trail the 10-year norm of 84.49% by nearly 11.9 percentage points and sit below the desired 80% benchmark.

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Majodina, who recently apologised for swearing at a disabled resident, linked the drop mainly to weak 2026 winter rains. Precipitation during the 2024/25 and 2025/26 cycles reached just 722.7mm and 752.8mm, falling well short of the historical mean of 964mm. Even so, she pointed out that present reserves far exceed the lows seen during the 2016/17 drought crisis.

Weather projections shared during the briefing also flagged a strong-to-extreme El Niño system developing, threatening hotter weather, increased evaporation, and diminished dam inflows.

Impact on local authorities and consumers

While noting that the network "remains operationally stable and capable of supplying current water requirements," Majodina stressed that developing hazards "require us to act now." Projections tabled at the event showed that leaving quotas unchanged would sharply elevate the likelihood of compulsory rationing starting in 2027.

These cuts govern bulk allocations from the supply network, leaving local councils to decide how to pass them on to households and enterprises. Majodina called on local authorities to police their water by-laws and asked citizens to follow local rules and report leaks or misuse.

"Water conservation is no longer a temporary response to drought. It must become a permanent feature of how we manage this precious resource," Majodina said.

Officials will keep tracking dam levels and stand ready to tighten controls if conditions deteriorate.

See the government's announcement on the Western Cape water cuts:

Rand Water warns municipalities of water cuts

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Rand Water’s warning to Johannesburg, Tshwane and Emfuleni over water use exceeding their permitted allocations.

The utility says it may restrict supplies to protect the strained network, while Johannesburg must cut its daily consumption by 273 million litres immediately.

Source: Briefly News