SAPS conducted Operation Shanela II in Mpumalanga between 12 and 15 November 2026, carrying out nearly 19,000 individual actions

Officers arrested 75 wanted suspects during the operation, including 29 sought in connection with murder cases

Police seized 15 firearms, roughly 185 kilograms of precious metals, 20 vehicles and illegally imported goods worth R173,250

More than 1,000 suspects were arrested in Mpumalanga. Image: SAPoliceService

Source: Twitter

MPUMALANGA — Security forces took 1,096 individuals into custody across the province over a four-day period during Operation Shanela II, conducted from 12 to 15 November 2026.

The South African Police Service released a statement on 16 November, validating the figures, noting that the initiative involved multi-agency collaboration. Activities targeted fugitive tracking, vehicle checkpoints, road barriers, property searches, extensive patrols, and regulatory audits across various business sectors.

Sweeps, apprehensions, and recoveries

Personnel carried out 18,795 distinct interventions during the sweep. These comprised screening 7,447 individuals, checking 3,716 motor vehicles, and inspecting 200 locations, supported by 4,407 general patrols, 1,066 prominent patrols, 141 vehicle check points, and 23 roadblocks. Authorities also audited farms, mines, scrap dealers, second-hand shops, and 301 drinking establishments, shutting down 20 illicit bars.

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Out of the 1,096 detained, 75 were identified as wanted fugitives, featuring 29 targets sought for murder and 19 for assault inflicting grievous bodily harm. The broader arrest statistics encompassed 177 counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, 93 common assaults, 29 murder charges, 22 residential burglaries, and 17 aggravated robberies.

Additionally, officers apprehended 126 undocumented foreign nationals, 53 motorists driving under the influence, and 20 individuals connected to unlawful mining, alongside arrests for drug offenses, unlicensed liquor trading, possession of gold-bearing goods, and illegal firearms.

Confiscated items totaled 15 guns (comprising 11 pistols and four long guns), roughly 265 rounds of ammunition, near 185 kilograms of valuable metals, 20 motor vehicles, and smuggled goods valued at R173,250. Law enforcement likewise seized narcotics, counterfeit merchandise, prohibited weapons, and cellular devices.

Clarification on statistics

Officials stressed that the tallies reflect total bookings rather than judicial convictions, and the police did not clarify how many of the 1,096 detainees had already faced a magistrate when the report was published.

Provincial Commissioner for Mpumaligrant, Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise, lauded the personnel and partner forces involved in the mission. She encouraged citizens to report illegal deeds anonymously by dialing Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or utilizing the MySAPS App, guaranteeing total confidentiality for all tips.

View the statement on X:

SAPS seizes R160 million in counterfeit goods

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the SAPS raid that uncovered more than 62,000 counterfeit items worth over R160 million in Johannesburg’s CBD. The operation involved police, SARS Customs and brand protection representatives.

The seizure has renewed public questions about what happens to confiscated goods and whether those responsible face meaningful consequences. Social media users also challenged authorities to expand similar raids across the country.

Source: Briefly News