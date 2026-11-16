Police have provided an update regarding the Jeffsville informal settlement shooting, which left nine people dead

Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni noted there was a link to the Saulsville massacre

At least 12 people were killed and 13 others injured in the Saulsville massacre, which happened in December 2025

Police confirmed that one of the men killed in the Atteridgeville mass shooting was linked to a 2025 massacre. Image: @SaturdayStar

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Police have established a potential link between two of Atteridgeville's deadliest mass shootings after revealing that one of the nine victims killed in the Jeffsville informal settlement attack was a person of interest in the December 2025 Saulsville hostel massacre.

Gauteng Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni made the disclosure while visiting the scene of the latest mass shooting in the province.

Gunmen opened fire inside a four-room shack in the Jeffsville informal settlement in Atteridgeville late on 15 November 2026, killing six men and three women. The bodies were not discovered until the following morning, when a child visiting the property to collect school money came upon the scene.

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What did General Mthombeni say?

Speaking at the scene of the shooting, Mthombeni identified retaliation and turf wars as two possible motives currently under investigation.

"One of the people who was fatally wounded here is a person of interest in our investigation into the mass shooting of 6 December 2025," he noted.

Authorities have not publicly named the individual or detailed the nature of their suspected involvement in the Saulsville investigation.

The Saulsville hostel shooting took place in the early hours of 6 December 2025 at an illegal shebeen operating inside a room at the Saulsville Hostel. At least three armed men entered the crowded space and opened fire indiscriminately, killing 12 people and injuring 13 others.

Among those killed were three children aged 3, 12, and 16. Police were alerted to the scene approximately two hours after the attack occurred.

Other mass shootings in 2026

Briefly News has reported that there have been several shootings in the Western Cape in 2026.

A mass shooting in Athlone in February 2026 claimed three lives, including a nine-month-old baby.

Three people were shot dead, and four were injured in a mass shooting in Kalksteenfontein in March 2026.

Four people were killed in three separate shootings in Mitchells Plain in April 2026, as gun violence continues unabated.

Source: Briefly News