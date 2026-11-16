Jacob Zuma is set to approach the Presidency for protection of his presidential pension after a recent court ruling

The Constitutional Court dismissed Zuma's bid to appeal the R28.96 million legal fees repayment order

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Zuma's intention, debating whether he could be successful

Jacob Zuma will appeal to the Presidency to protect his R29 million pension from a court order. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

KWAZULU-NATAL — Jacob Zuma is set to approach the Presidency for protection of his presidential pension after courts confirmed he must personally repay R28,960,774.34 in taxpayer-funded legal costs from his corruption trials.

The Constitutional Court dismissed Zuma's latest appeal on 12 November 2026, ruling that the matter did not engage its jurisdiction on the merits.

The October 2025 High Court order, which allowed for the attachment of his assets, including his presidential pension, if he failed to pay within 60 days, now stands.

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Foundation plans pension shield request

The JG Zuma Foundation intends to advise Zuma to seek a written undertaking from the Presidency to suspend any execution proceedings while his team prepares a counter-claim against the state.

The foundation insists that the original funding arrangement, approved in 2006 under then-President Thabo Mbeki, was the state's own unlawful act and that Zuma bears no personal responsibility for it.

"Zuma did not interpret the State Attorney Act, authorise the expenditure or approve the payments. He accepted an undertaking made by the state. The court found the State's decision unlawful. It made no finding that President Zuma was responsible for that decision," foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said.

The state funding covered Zuma's private legal defence in criminal proceedings and related litigation primarily linked to 1999 arms deal corruption charges. Zuma signed written undertakings in 2006 and 2008 to refund the costs if his defence was unsuccessful.

The Democratic Alliance challenged the arrangement, and in December 2018 a full bench of the Pretoria High Court ruled the Presidency's decision to fund his personal legal costs with public money was invalid, directing the State Attorney to recover the amounts paid.

South Africans react to Zuma's pension move

The development drew sharp responses on social media.

Sipho Khanyile wrote:

"The presidency cannot stop an order from a court, more so from the Constitutional Court. Zuma must make arrangements on how he will pay that money."

Vusi Maneli suggested:

"MKP officers and Members of Parliament can make those contributions and sort out those peanuts for uBaba."

Sibusiso H Hlatshwayo questioned:

"Which Presidency? Because Zuma does not recognise the office of the Presidency?"

Adair Victoria Cross said:

"I'm sure Ramaphosa will. They are going into coalition in KZN. And we know that the African National Congress doesn't care about taxpayers' money."

Jaya Pillay joked:

"It can be arranged if MKP opposes impeachment."

Julius Malema claims Zuma owes EFF legal fees

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema wants Zuma to pay back the money he owes the party.

Briefly News reported that Malema claimed that the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party president owes the EFF for legal fees.

The Red Berets' Commander-in-Chief has threatened to attach Nkandla if Zuma doesn't pay the money.

Source: Briefly News