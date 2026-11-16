Deputy Minister Jack Bloom visited the Lion Park Pump Station and raised concerns about the area's sewage capacity

Hundreds of townhouse units are already built in north-west Johannesburg, with another 10,000 planned for the area

Johannesburg Water briefed Bloom on two non-operational pump stations causing sewage spills across several surrounding suburbs

Jack Bloom warned of the inadequate sewerage infrastructure at Lion Park in Johannesburg. Image: Department of Water and Sanitation South Africa

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JOHANNESBURG — Aggressive housing development around Lion Park in north-west Johannesburg has overwhelmed the municipality’s wastewater treatment capacity, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Dr Jack Bloom has warned.

His warning followed a 13 November 2026 site visit to the Lion Park Pump Station, with South African Government News (SAnews) carrying his comments on Monday, 16 November. Built by a property developer and commissioned six years ago to channel waste toward the Northern Wastewater Treatment Works, the facility has experienced persistent operational failures that discharge raw sewage into adjacent streams.

Building freeze and broken pump stations

Several hundred sectional-title homes already occupy the area, while blueprints exist for 10,000 more—a scale of growth Bloom doubts local pipes and treatment plants can support. Municipal staff confirmed that approvals for additional housing remain suspended until 2028, when Phase II water deliveries from the Lesotho Highlands Water Project are scheduled to begin.

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Systemic breakdowns also affect the Zandspruit 1 and 2 sewer pump stations, neither of which is currently running. Both facilities feed the Inchanga Rising Main servicing Cosmo City, Zandspruit, Bloubosrand, and Northriding, where repeated pipe bursts have spilled sewage across neighbouring suburbs.

According to Bloom, who rejected blue lights on his vehicle after his appointment, Johannesburg Water committed to fixing the weakest section of the Inchanga Rising Main alongside both Zandspruit stations by February next year. He cautioned, however, that these repairs only buy time until a new Lanseria Wastewater Treatment Works is constructed.

Push for off-grid wastewater systems

Citing national water and sanitation standards gazetted under the Water Services Act on 6 June 2025, Bloom stressed that local authorities are prohibited from greenlighting housing projects where wastewater treatment capacity falls short.

He argued that adding thousands of residences without matching water supply and safe effluent disposal is unsustainable, advocating instead for self-contained, water-saving sanitation technologies to relieve pressure on municipal infrastructure.

To lower installation costs for decentralised waste systems, Bloom is lobbying for tax incentives and urging councils to adjust municipal tariffs for compliant developments.

He further highlighted how illegal dumping of tyres, shoes, motor oil, and builder's sand forces Johannesburg Water to spend nearly R1 million each month clearing blocked sand traps. Alongside ward councillor Sean Kreusch, Bloom plans to confront developers and push for tougher enforcement against offenders.

View a post about the visit on Facebook:

Paul Mashatile calls for affordable electricity and water

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s call for affordable electricity and water, job protection and more opportunities for young people.

His remarks drew sharp questions from South Africans, who asked why he was urging action on issues within the government’s mandate.

Source: Briefly News