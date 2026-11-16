National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola addressed the media on Monday after two separate mass shootings killed 17 people overnight

Nine victims were found dead inside a shack in Atteridgeville, while eight men were killed in a vehicle in Sweetwaters outside Pietermaritzburg

Masemola confirmed multidisciplinary teams are following leads in both cases, though no arrests have been announced

Fannie Masemola weighed in on the recent mass shootings. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Getty Images

ATTERIDGEVILLE — Seventeen people were killed in two separate 15 November 2026 shootings across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, prompting National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola to condemn the continued wave of mass murders.

Speaking to reporters in Atteridgeville on Monday afternoon, Masemola detailed the two crime scenes. West of Pretoria, in the Jeffsville informal settlement, six men and three women were found shot dead inside a four-roomed shack. Earlier that night, eight men were fatally shot inside a white seven-seater vehicle in the Mabane Section of Sweetwaters, near Pietermaritzburg.

Masemola described the recurring shootings as unacceptable, insisting that criminals will not be permitted to dictate daily life or terrorise neighbourhoods, and vowing that police will track down the killers for prosecution.

Active manhunts under way

Police received reports of the Atteridgeville attack around 07:30 on Monday, though detectives estimate the gunmen struck between 22:00 and 23:00 the previous evening. An intelligence-led multidisciplinary unit is currently following a strong lead. Masemola noted that navigating the dense layout of the informal settlement complicates policing, adding that officers are coordinating with the City of Tshwane and other authorities to overcome these access barriers.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Meanwhile, detectives in Sweetwaters are working to confirm the identities of all eight deceased men and determine what motivated the attack. Masemola directed provincial police chiefs to allocate full investigative resources to both cases. Authorities have not announced any arrests or indicated any connection between the two shootings.

Illegal gun crackdown and officer tribute

Turning to the proliferation of illicit weapons, Masemola reported that officers confiscated 198 firearms and 3,770 rounds of ammunition over the last seven days. Since Safer Festive Season operations began on 12 October, cumulative seizures have reached 750 guns and 9,884 rounds of ammunition.

The commissioner also honoured Greytown station commander Lieutenant Colonel Thokozani Sithole, who was fatally shot on 12 November while interrupting a business robbery in KwaZulu-Natal. A sergeant sustained injuries during the shootout, while police killed two attackers, arrested a third, recovered three firearms, and launched a search for other accomplices.

Masemola praised Sithole’s dedication to duty, declaring that violence against police personnel will not deter the service from safeguarding residents.

Separately, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi denounced the Atteridgeville murders. Extending condolences to bereaved families in both provinces, Masemola urged citizens to share tips regarding suspects, illegal firearms, and crime syndicates so perpetrators can be brought to justice.

View the statement on X here:

Atteridgeville shooting victim linked to Sausville massacre

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the link police are investigating between the Atteridgeville mass shooting and the December 2025 Saulsville hostel massacre.

One of the nine people killed in the latest attack was a person of interest in the earlier case, which left 12 dead and 13 injured.

Source: Briefly News