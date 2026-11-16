Julius Malema questioned Helen Zille's decision to file opposing papers in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town

Malema is suing the Democratic Alliance's Johannesburg mayoral candidate over statements she made about him

South Africans weighed in on Malema's post on social media, sharing varied reactions to his comments and vow

Julius Malema questioned why Helen Zille’s legal team filed opposing papers in the Western Cape High Court. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has taken to social media to challenge Helen Zille's decision to file opposing papers in the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town, insisting that their defamation case should be heard in Johannesburg.

Malema posted on X on 16 November 2026, sharing a copy of a Notice of Opposition filed in the High Court of South Africa, Western Cape Division, in which Zille is listed as the respondent. Malema was cited as the First Applicant and the Economic Freedom Fighters as the Second Applicant.

The defamation action stems from statements Zille allegedly made during an eNCA interview, in which she claimed Malema had influenced Johannesburg municipal decisions, appointments, and tenders during former mayor Herman Mashaba's 2016 to 2019 term, as part of an EFF coalition arrangement.

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Malema challenges Zille's choice of venue

Malema argued that Zille's decision to anchor the opposition in Cape Town was inconsistent with the fact that both the alleged remarks and the subject matter relate to Johannesburg.

He also pointed to her status as a DA Johannesburg mayoral candidate as further reason the case had no business being relocated to another province.

"We are suing her in Johannesburg, but she insists that the case be heard in Cape Town. What does she know about that court that gives her such confidence? She made these nonsensical remarks here in Johannesburg about Johannesburg, and she is a mayoral candidate here," Malema wrote.

South Africans react to Malema's comments

The post drew considerable engagement online, with many sharing their thoughts on Zille's decision and Malema's response.

@mashoto_ said:

"One thing about the CIC is that he will exercise his rights and pursue legal action against you."

@MuVoningi wrote:

"CIC is being politically correct and showing respect to the judiciary as a whole. I like this responsible tweeting. But truth be told, we ALL know why she wants the Western Cape High Court."

@Terrencemaponya commented:

"She's betting on home-ground advantage and support."

@enosleuba wrote:

"She has realised that her Jozi mayoral ambitions have vanished into thin air."

@bennie2706 noted:

"You can file a notification to oppose in any court - where does this give a court date and place?"

@mjaymathe2 added:

"CIC, please get cameras in; we want to see what happens at court."

Zille refuses to apologise to Malema

Briefly News reported that Zille responded after Malema's lawyers sent her a formal demand letter following her recent allegations.

The letter gave Zille until close of business on 11 November 2026 to retract her statements and issue a public apology.

Zille alleged that former Johannesburg mayor Mashaba had effectively become "the EFF's mayor" during his time in office.

Source: Briefly News