Child protection organisations and mental health experts delivered an open letter to President Ramaphosa on Monday, 16 November 2026, calling for a social media ban for children under 16

The coalition behind the letter includes the South African Society of Psychiatrists, Childline South Africa, and cybersecurity experts who say unregulated access is exposing children to serious harm

The campaign faces an early hurdle as Communications Minister Solly Malatsi has previously described social media age bans as unenforceable

Civic groups are demanding that the law prevent under-16 teens from using social media. Image: Peter Cade

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Child advocacy groups, mental health practitioners, and legal specialists have formally petitioned President Cyril Ramaphosa to legislate a ban barring children under 16 from using social media platforms.

According to MyBroadband, delegates from Smartphone Free Childhood SA, Childline South Africa, and the Teddy Bear Foundation submitted an open letter simultaneously at Pretoria's Union Buildings and Cape Town's Tuynhuys. At the Pretoria handover, Smartphone Free Childhood SA co-founder Nica Maree delivered the document to Presidency official Jerome Trussell.

Alongside Ramaphosa, who recently called for new employment strategies for the youth, the petition was directed to five Cabinet members, including Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube, and Social Development Minister Dina Pule.

Core proposals for online safety

Campaigners want the state to adopt a national child digital wellbeing framework centred on prohibiting under-16s from accessing algorithm-driven social networks. They contend that young users routinely encounter commercial platforms built to harvest data and capture attention, citing local and international psychiatric research linking heavy screen time to developmental damage.

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Unfettered online access also exposes minors—particularly girls—to cyberbullying, hate speech, predators, and sexual exploitation, the group cautioned.

Endorsements came from the South African Society of Psychiatrists, the National Centre for Child Protection, cybersecurity specialist Anna Collard, University of Johannesburg academic Dr Fani Radebe, and the Reboot Institute's Dr Anke de Beer.

To enforce the age limit, the coalition proposed amending the Children's Act alongside the upcoming Audio and Audiovisual Content Services and Online Safety Bill, referencing similar statutory bans in Australia, the United Kingdom, and Indonesia as workable precedents.

Other demands include disabling targeted ads and public live-streaming by default for under-18s, implementing age checks aligned with the Protection of Personal Information Act, and banning smartphones in schools during teaching hours.

Mixed signals from government

Speaking to journalists, Maree conceded that legislation would not block every underage user but maintained that many children would still benefit. In Cape Town, Teddy Bear Foundation legal representative Christopher Gautschi warned that current statutes fail to match the scale of digital predation.

However, Malatsi previously dismissed strict age bans as unworkable, preferring digital literacy education and age-verification tools. The Presidency had yet to comment at the time of publication.

Conversely, Basic Education spokesperson Terence Khala praised the campaign, noting that digital platforms have outrun current regulations and confirming his department's readiness to join an interdepartmental task team.

Ramaphosa leads delegation to Silicon Valley

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Ramaphosa’s Silicon Valley visit, where a high-level delegation is meeting technology companies and investors to promote South Africa’s AI ambitions.

The agenda includes talks on data infrastructure, computing capacity and digital sovereignty. The visit could help position South Africa as a leading AI hub in Africa and attract investment to its digital economy.

Source: Briefly News