The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms across Gauteng and parts of Limpopo on 17 November 2026

Temperatures in the Western Cape and Northern Cape are forecast to climb into the high 30s and low 40s, raising concerns about heat-related illness

Rain chances of up to 60% are expected across Gauteng, Mpumalanga and parts of Limpopo throughout the day

Storm warnings and severe heat hit parts of South Africa. Image: yokeetod and Darren Bennett

Source: Getty Images

South Africa is facing sharply divided weather conditions on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, with dangerous thunderstorms bearing down on Gauteng while scorching temperatures grip the Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has placed Gauteng and the extreme south-western parts of Limpopo under a Yellow Level 2 thunderstorm warning. The alert covers risks including localised flooding, hail, property damage and disruptions to electricity and communication networks.

Gauteng and Limpopo brace for storms

Gauteng residents can expect warm, partly cloudy skies giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms as the day progresses. The province carries a 60% chance of rainfall, and SAWS has specifically cautioned that low-lying roads, bridges and informal settlements are vulnerable to flood damage. The UVB sunburn index is also rated high for the day.

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Limpopo will see cooler, overcast conditions with isolated showers developing. Most of the province faces a 30% chance of rain, though the extreme south-western areas — which fall within the same Yellow Level 2 warning zone as Gauteng — could see that figure rise to 60%.

Western Cape and Northern Cape face extreme heat

While the northern provinces deal with storm risks, residents in the Western Cape and Northern Cape face the opposite problem. Temperatures are expected to soar into the high 30s and low 40s across parts of both provinces, prompting concern about heat exhaustion and heat stroke, particularly for the elderly and those working outdoors.

Mpumalanga will start the morning partly cloudy in the west before cloud cover spreads across the province. Isolated to scattered showers are forecast over the Highveld, with rain probabilities reaching 60% in certain areas and sitting at 30% elsewhere.

In North West, fine and hot weather is expected for most of the day, with partly cloudy skies developing in the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in the eastern parts of the province, where rain chances range between 30% and 60%.

SAWS advises residents in affected areas to stay alert to changing conditions and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours.

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Source: Briefly News