President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that his Silicon Valley working visit is his largest-ever delegation, with 300 people accompanying him

The delegation includes eight cabinet ministers, state officials, local companies, and students attending an AI-focused programme in the US

The president's admission caused a stir on social media as many questioned the costs involved for such a large delegation

Cyril Ramaphosa defended the size of the delegation that accompanied him to the US to learn about AI. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/ Tick-Tock

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has publicly defended the scale of his delegation to Silicon Valley, describing the 300-strong group as his largest ever to accompany him on an official visit abroad.

Speaking during the ongoing working visit to the United States, which runs from 15 to 21 November 2026, Ramaphosa said the bulk of the financial burden would not fall on the government.

He stated that sponsors and participating companies had agreed to cover a significant portion of the costs, though he did not provide a full breakdown of the expenditure.

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"We've spent some money, but not too much money. We've had sponsorships; I'd like that to be made clear," Ramaphosa said.

Who is in the delegation?

The group accompanying Ramaphosa includes eight cabinet ministers, senior government officials, representatives from South African businesses, academics, researchers, and students.

All members are expected to participate in activities tied to the AI learning and investment programme, which is focused on positioning South Africa as a leading AI hub on the African continent.

The visit includes meetings with venture capital investors at Stanford University, engagements with Alphabet/Google and Cisco, and a workshop in San Jose titled "South Africa and the Future of AI." A key objective is to move the country away from being a consumer of AI technology towards becoming a producer of AI-driven solutions.

Public scepticism mounts online

The announcement attracted sharp criticism from South Africans on social media, with many questioning the rationale behind the size and cost of the trip.

@RNaidoo wrote:

"When it's not their money, they do whatever they feel like."

@TGV587583451 questioned the composition of the group:

"Why can't we see a name list of these 300 people who went with the president to the United States? How many friends and cadres are involved who have no idea what AI stands for?"

@reneal007 added:

"Learn about AI online, like we have to do. Those who don't have access to billions of tenders and free overseas trips."

@ArnoldCarter761 said:

"They went there to learn about AI?! Hebanna, I never knew that ChatGPT required 301 people to travel across the globe in order to learn it. My god, the cost of the flights alone would have fed a lot of people who actually need the money."

@KieronDean5 asked:

"Why not just ask Grok how AI works?"

@sdlala_m simply stated:

"300? What a joke."

US sends major tech delegation to South Africa

In a related article, the United States International Development Finance Corporation confirmed its attendance at the Africa Tech Festival in Cape Town.

Major American firms, including Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, OpenAI, Oracle, and SpaceX/Starlink, are scheduled to participate.

Briefly News reported that the move comes amid diplomatic tensions between Washington and Pretoria, sparking mixed reactions online.

Source: Briefly News