A 52-year-old Canadian woman, went missing from a farm near Richmond in KwaZulu-Natal after her last confirmed contact with family on 6 November 2026

Her family described her disappearance as out of character and appealed publicly for information before her death was confirmed

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with her death

Missing Canadian woman Karyn Arnauld Bakelaar was found dead on a KZN farm. Images: Darian Parsons Bakelaar

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL - A Canadian woman who disappeared from a KwaZulu-Natal farm has been found dead, and a suspect is now in custody following her death.

Karyn Arnauld Bakelaar, 52, also known as Karen, was last in confirmed contact with her family via WhatsApp on 6 November 2026. While her account showed activity on 9 November, relatives could not confirm whether she had personally accessed it.

Her loved ones grew alarmed because the disappearance was completely out of character, and they appealed publicly for anyone with information to come forward. Her death was confirmed on Monday, 16 November, by a close family member who spoke to the the media.

A devastating loss for two communities

The family appointed a spokesperson, Nicole Nel, to handle enquiries following the tragedy. Nel described Bakelaar's passing as an immense loss for her children, grandchildren, relatives and the many friends she had built connections with across both Canada and South Africa.

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"She will be greatly missed by all and everyone who knew and loved her," the family said in a statement.

The family also expressed gratitude to police for their prompt response and the speed of their investigation.

See tribute from Karyn's friend posted on Facebook:

A life devoted to children and adoption

Beyond her personal relationships, Bakelaar leaves behind a significant legacy of service. She dedicated more than 18 years of her life to international adoption work and headed the Emmanuel's Wish Foundation, an organisation focused on connecting children with families.

The suspect's identity and the nature of the charge have not yet been released to the public.

Missing Mpumalnga woman discovered deceased

In similar news, Briefly News reported that the body of Bonisiwe Mabusa, woman who went missing, was discovered in a shallow grave after she was killed. Community members sounded the alarm after her vehicle was abandoned without wheels. The South African Police Service's investigations revealed that she may have also been the victim of a household robbery.

Source: Briefly News