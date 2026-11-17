Two suspects linked to the Tembisa Hospital fraud scandal handed themselves over to the Hawks on Tuesday, 17 November 2026

The pair face multiple charges, including fraud, corruption, and money laundering, related to tender manipulation at the hospital

Their arrests follow an earlier bust in August and connect to a broader probe flagged by murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran

The Hawks arrested two more suspects linked to the Tembisa Hospital shooting. Image: Boonchai Wedmakawand

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Police in Gauteng have taken two more people into custody regarding the R635 million financial misconduct inquiry at Tembisa Hospital. Both accused walked into the Tembisa Police Station early on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, ahead of their scheduled dock appearance at the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

eNCA reported that according to Colonel Katlego Mogale of the Hawks, the duo faces counts of money laundering, corruption, and fraud. Detectives from the Serious Corruption Investigation division are handling the docket, which examines irregular supply chain activities at the state-run facility. Mogale noted that the overarching case file includes forgery, uttering, money laundering, fraud, corruption, and violations of the Public Finance Management Act.

Two suspects surrender in Tembisa Hospital fraud probe

Investigators claim that internal employees colluded with outside contractors to rig the Request for Quotations process. Purchase orders were allegedly broken up into separate batches priced beneath the R500,000 ceiling, enabling the network to evade mandatory open-bidding procedures.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

These surrenders come three months after 37-year-old Stefan Joel Govindraju was arrested in August in relation to the same R635 million docket. The broader looting scheme at the health centre first came to light through slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran. A follow-up Special Investigating Unit audit later determined that criminal networks and front businesses extracted upwards of R2 billion from the provincial health budget. Mogale confirmed that investigators remain focused on bringing every implicated person before the courts.

View SAPS's statement on Facebook:

Tembisa Hospital accused granted bail

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Stefan Joel Govindraju, who was granted R200,000 bail in the Tembisa Hospital procurement fraud investigation. The Hawks allege that 73 companies linked to him received R596.4 million through 1,237 hospital contracts.

The alleged scheme involved transactions deliberately kept below R500,000 to avoid formal tender procedures. Govindraju faces charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering, but has not been convicted.

Source: Briefly News