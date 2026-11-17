President Cyril Ramaphosa described the May 2025 Oval Office confrontation with Donald Trump as an 'ambush'

The South African President made the remarks during an event while embarking on a US working visit on 16 November 2026

The South African leader's comments sparked mixed reactions, as many weighed in on his characterisation of the meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed how he felt about his May 2025 meeting with Donald Trump. Image: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

CALIFORNIA — President Cyril Ramaphosa has characterised the contentious May 2025 Oval Office meeting with United States President Donald Trump as a deliberate ambush rooted in misinformation.

Speaking at the Semafor: Silicon Valley and the World summit in Menlo Park, California, on 16 November 2026, Ramaphosa touched on the meeting at the White House.

Ramaphosa is currently in the US on a working visit focused on understanding how artificial intelligence can be harnessed to grow South Africa's economy, create jobs, and advance sectors including healthcare, education and agriculture.

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Ramaphosa rejects Trump's white genocide claims

During the interview with Jonathan Karl, Chief Washington Correspondent at ABC, Ramaphosa addressed the charged meeting head-on.

He said Trump appeared to have been acting on false information, noting that the footage and press clippings presented during the Oval Office encounter did not accurately represent South Africa.

"The video that he showed was not depicting South Africa. The press clippings did not depict South Africa," Ramaphosa said. "And I sought to point out to him that this is not my country."

He also rejected Trump's genocide framing directly:

"There is no white genocide in South Africa. We don't do that. We would not do that anyway. We are Nelson Mandela's children. And we respect the human rights of everyone, black, white, everyone," he added.

Ramaphosa further noted that South Africa's constitution prohibits the targeting of any national group for persecution or genocide.

How did South Africans react?

South Africans on social media were divided after the November 2026 clip circulated.

@SupaVanSA wrote:

"This guy is living in a completely different South Africa than I am."

@AirOrdnance questioned Ramaphosa's account, writing:

"Saying the video he was shown was not South Africa. Then who was singing Kill the Farmer in the video he was shown?"

@Vhangona4 supported the president:

"The President is right, but he must understand that Trump wasn't misinformed. He is just a liar. The USA has spies and agents all over."

@Elsa702 wrote:

"South Africans are ambushed every day with our murder rate. That's an ambush."

@Patrici47761869 added:

"It's a pity that President Ramaphosa wanted Trump to have sanity. His mind was already made up that there's white genocide in South Africa. Thank you to millions of global citizens who didn't believe his lies. The backlash was loud."

What Trump has said about South Africa

Source: Briefly News