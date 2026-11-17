Four awaiting-trial detainees allegedly broke out of a police transport vehicle near Westbourne in Komani on Monday afternoon

The detainees damaged security mesh bars on the vehicle to escape through a window while being taken to Sada Correctional Centre

Police have named the three remaining fugitives and urged the public to exercise caution

A group of detainees awaiting trial escaped from a police vehicle. Image: Kypros

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — A manhunt is underway in the Eastern Cape after four awaiting-trial prisoners fled from a police transport vehicle near Westbourne in Komani on Monday afternoon. Law enforcement officers have recaptured one individual, leaving three fugitives on the run.

According to eNCA, the group was being transferred from the Komani Magistrate's Court to the Sada Correctional Centre when the breakout occurred. The female officer driving the truck noticed an unusual sound coming from the back compartment. After pulling over to check, she discovered that a prisoner had exited the moving transport.

A headcount at the court holding facility revealed that four men were missing. An inspection showed that the protective mesh covering a left-side window had been broken open, allowing the prisoners to climb out.

Three suspects still being sought

Officers managed to apprehend 24-year-old Khanya Ndzipho a short while later. Police are currently tracking down the remaining trio, named as 27-year-old Muntu Mtshakaca, 22-year-old Ikra Hussain, and 25-year-old Motau Chico Ngobese.

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Community members have been advised to exercise caution, as officials consider the wanted men a threat to public safety. Residents who spot the escapees or know where they are hiding should report the details to their local police station immediately.

8 men shot dead in Sweetwaters

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the eight men shot dead inside a vehicle in Sweetwaters, where police have launched a murder investigation. The victims have not yet been identified, and officers are still working to establish the motive.

The vehicle was found riddled with bullet holes, with all eight men certified dead at the scene. Police are collecting evidence as they search for those responsible.

Source: Briefly News