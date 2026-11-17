eNCA investigative reporter Nabeelah Shaikh, who died at 34 after a short illness, received a posthumous honour

The journalist was honoured at the 2026 Adcock Ingram OTC Brave Journalism and Media Awards in Sandton

SANEF chairperson Katie Katopodis led an emotional tribute to Shaikh, describing her as fearless and talented

eNCA’s Nabeelah Shaikh was honoured posthumously at the Adcock Ingram OTC Brave Journalism and Media Awards. Image: Nabeelah Shaikh

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — eNCA investigative reporter Nabeelah Shaikh was posthumously recognised at the 2026 Adcock Ingram OTC Brave Journalism and Media Awards, held at Mila Modern Greek restaurant in Sandton on the evening of Monday, 16 November 2026.

Shaikh, an award-winning journalist, died on Saturday night following a short illness. She was 34 years old. Her unborn child also died.

She had recently joined eNCA's investigations team after building a career across print, digital, and television journalism, and was a previous regional winner at the Vodacom Journalist of the Year Awards.

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SANEF chair leads emotional tribute to Shaikh

South African National Editors Forum (SANEF) chairperson Katie Katopodis paused the evening's proceedings to pay tribute to Shaikh before those gathered at the awards ceremony.

Katopodis described her as talented, determined, and fearless, and said she represented a new generation of reporters who took the responsibility of telling other people's stories seriously.

"She had the courage to pursue the truth, even when doing so was so difficult. And her passing, along with that of her unborn child, is a devastating and heartbreaking loss," Katopodis said.

Attendees observed a moment of silence in Shaikh's memory following the tribute.

Adcock Ingram OTC also announced a R25 000 contribution to Shaikh's family in recognition of her contribution to journalism in South Africa and in support of her loved ones.

Colleagues remembered the 34-year-old for her meticulous attention to detail, her commitment to her stories, her kindness, and the support she consistently offered those around her.

Other stories about tributes for Shaikh

Source: Briefly News