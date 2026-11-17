A 14-year-old boy appeared before the Child Justice Court on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, facing a murder charge

The teenager allegedly shot a 51-year-old domestic worker at a farm along the R38 after telling police he felt like killing someone

Police also opened a case against the teenager's uncle over the firearm believed to have been used in the shooting

An image of a male in handcuffs. Image: David S Holloway

Source: Getty Images

MPUMALANGA - A 14-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a domestic worker on a farm in Barberton, Mpumalanga, has been released into his guardian's care after making his first court appearance.

The teenager stood before the Child Justice Court on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, where he faced a murder charge. The case was postponed to allow for further investigation, and no new court date has been confirmed.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the case followed standard child justice procedures.

"The matter has been postponed for further investigation, and the next court date will be communicated once confirmed. The accused is once more released into the care of the guardian," Nyuswa said.

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What happened on the morning of 14 November

According to Mpumalanga police, officers received a call from the teenager at approximately 5am on Saturday, 14 November 2026. The boy, who lives with his elderly relatives on a farm along the R38, reportedly contacted police and confessed to shooting the domestic worker.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 5:50am when the 51-year-old woman was sleeping in an outside room. The teenager allegedly knocked on her door, and when she opened it, he shot her with a shotgun believed to belong to his uncle.

According to a police account cited by News24, the teenager told officers that he felt like killing someone that morning. Police and emergency medical services personnel responded to the scene, where the woman was declared dead.

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Uncle faces negligent firearm handling charge

The investigation has also extended to the teenager's uncle. Authorities opened a case of negligent handling of a firearm against him, as the shotgun allegedly used in the shooting is believed to be his. The weapon was seized and will form part of the ongoing investigation.

Bellville man arrested after death of elderly father

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the 53-year-old Bellville man arrested after his 88-year-old father was allegedly tortured and killed in Eversdal.

The victim was found dead by paramedics, and investigators are still examining what led to the killing. The suspect is expected to appear in court as police continue their investigation.

Source: Briefly News