Jamal Ogatu, 39, appeared at the Cofimvaba Magistrate's Court on 16 November 2026 after allegedly attempting to bribe a police station commander

Ogatu allegedly offered R1 200 in cash to secure the release of three foreign nationals arrested for contravening immigration laws in Qamata

The Station Commander refused the bribe and had Ogatu arrested on the spot, drawing praise from District Commissioner Major General Rudolph Adolph

A man claiming to be arrested suspects' bosses was thrown in jail with them for trying to bribe an officer. Image: Le Club Symphonie

Source: Getty Images

EASTERN CAPE — A search operation is active in the Eastern Cape after four awaiting-trial prisoners fled from a police transport van near Westbourne in Komani on Monday afternoon. Law enforcement officers have recaptured one individual, leaving three fugitives at large. The arrest happened a week after a traffic officer in Gauteng was probed for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The breakout happened while officers were moving the prisoners from the Komani Magistrate's Court to the Sada Correctional Centre. According to police reports, the female driver heard a loud thud from the rear compartment and sensed something was amiss.

How the detainees got out

After pulling over to inspect the vehicle, she saw that one prisoner had leaped from the moving van. She turned the vehicle around and drove back to the court holding-cell precinct, where a headcount confirmed four inmates were missing. Examination of the truck revealed the suspects had forced open a window on the left-hand side after breaking the protective metal mesh bars.

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Three Suspects Still Being Sought

Officers tracked down and rearrested 24-year-old Khanya Ndzipho a short time later. Detectives are still hunting for the remaining trio, named as 27-year-old Muntu Mtshakaca, 22-year-old Ikra Hussain, and 25-year-old Motau Chico Ngobese.

Authorities have cautioned residents to stay alert, warning that the wanted men pose a potential risk to community safety. Anyone with details that could help locate the three fugitives should contact their nearest police station immediately.

Read the statement on Facebook:

KZN station commander killed in shootout

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the deadly shootout in Greytown that left a senior police officer dead and two suspects fatally wounded.

The station commander was killed while pursuing armed robbery suspects along the R33, as several others fled on foot into mountainous terrain.

Source: Briefly News