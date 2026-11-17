US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III visited AfriForum's community safety centre in Bloemfontein on 16 November 2026

The visit focused on AfriForum's technology-driven control rooms and its role in combating farm murders and rural crime

Bozell publicly endorsed AfriForum's efforts on X, drawing mixed reactions from South Africans online

US Ambassador Leo Bozell praised AfriForum after visiting its safety centre in Bloemfontein. Image: @USAmbRSA

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

FREE STATE — United States Ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III has publicly praised AfriForum following a visit to the organisation's community safety centre in Bloemfontein, describing its crime-fighting efforts as "tough work."

The visit took place on 16 November 2026, with Bozell touring AfriForum's technology-driven control rooms and meeting with staff to understand the organisation's safety structures and operational capacity. AfriForum shared photographs of the visit on X.

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The stated purpose of the engagement was to demonstrate how AfriForum functions as a grassroots community safety network, particularly its practical role in combating farm murders and other crimes in both rural and urban areas of the Free State.

The following day, Bozell posted on X (formerly Twitter), noting the work done by AfriForum. The post drew immediate attention online, given Bozell's previous high-profile interactions with AfriForum since taking up his ambassadorial post in February 2026.

South Africans react to the endorsement

Responses to the ambassador's post were sharply divided. Some welcomed the gesture, while others questioned the appropriateness of a foreign diplomat publicly aligning with a South African civil rights organisation.

@ConCaracal wrote:

"Thank you for visiting to see AfriForum's grassroots community-based solutions for South Africa first-hand, and for the strong endorsement, Mr Bozell."

@Tau_Magare was more pointed:

"You should change the account title to US Ambassador to AfriForum, and not to South Africa."

@nimweusi commented:

"Crime, yes, not genocide."

@smawa2 echoed the sentiment, writing:

"Fighting crime and not genocide? Mxxxmmm."

@ndathaneguy offered a blunter rebuke:

"Mind your own business."

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Source: Briefly News