KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli urged SAPS to pursue the suppliers of illegal firearms, not just those pulling the trigger

Eight men were found shot dead inside a vehicle in Sweetwaters outside Pietermaritzburg, with two firearms recovered at the scene

The mass shooting follows the killing of Greytown SAPS Station Commander Colonel NG Sithole during a robbery pursuit on the R33

Thami Ntuli called for a crackdown on illegal weapons. Image: Thami Ntuli

Source: Facebook

KWAZULU-NATAL— Rather than simply arresting gunmen, law enforcement in KwaZulu-Natal needs to target the underground suppliers distributing illicit firearms, according to Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli.

According to IOL, stopping violent crime requires cutting off weapon pipelines, Ntuli argued. "We cannot win the fight against violent crime if we only target the people who use illegal firearms without confronting those who supply them," the Premier said. "We need to establish where these weapons are coming from, how they find their way into the hands of criminals and who is facilitating their distribution."

When unlicensed guns circulate freely, syndicates grow bolder, communities face heightened danger, and officers lose their lives on duty, he noted. Ntuli called for stronger intelligence-led policing in high-risk zones and encouraged citizens to report hidden weapons to authorities.

Sweetwaters shooting leaves eight dead

Eight men were fatally shot in a white seven-seater vehicle at Sweetwaters' Mabane Section, outside Pietermaritzburg on 15 November 2026, prompting the Premier's remarks. Arriving SAPS units discovered the bullet-damaged vehicle with all eight occupants already deceased.

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Inside the car, detectives found 14 bullets, a blank-firing gun, and two pistols. Background checks linked one pistol to an October theft in High Flats and the other to a Gauteng security company.

Greytown police commander dies in shootout

Days earlier on Thursday, Greytown SAPS Station Commander Colonel NG Sithole suffered fatal injuries during a gun battle on the R33 highway toward Msinga. Leading a joint team of police and private guards, Sithole was chasing roughly ten suspects in a Toyota Quantum following a Greytown business robbery.

Gunfire wounded a Sergeant in the arm and killed Sithole. Returning fire, officers shot dead two assailants and wounded a third, now hospitalised under police guard. While police seized two rifles and a handgun, several accomplices fled into adjacent mountains.

Both incidents occurred two months after a September 2026 attack in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban, claimed at least 12 lives, including a pregnant woman. Extending condolences to the grieving families of Colonel Sithole and the Sweetwaters victims, Ntuli demanded swift justice.

Firoz Cachalia condemns Station Commander murder

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia’s response to the killing of Sithole in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sithole was fatally wounded while leading a pursuit after an armed robbery, while two suspects were killed and another was arrested. The minister’s condemnation drew criticism from South Africans who questioned whether statements would lead to action.

Source: Briefly News