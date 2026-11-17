Dirco Director General Zane Dango met with Nigeria's High Commissioner Olufemi Adewumi Fani Kayode in Johannesburg on 17 November

South Africa formally raised concerns over remarks Fani Kayode made on social media following his credentials ceremony with President Ramaphosa

Dango reminded the High Commissioner of his obligations under Article 41 of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic conduct

DIRCO has summoned Olufemi Adewumi Fani Kayode. Image: @PresidencyZA

Source: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG — The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has officially called in Nigeria's High Commissioner to Pretoria,Olufemi Adewumi Fani Kayode, regarding remarks he published online after presenting his diplomatic credentials to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Per a broadcast by eNCA, Dirco Director-General Zane Dangor held talks with Fani Kayode in Johannesburg on 17 November.

Online claims following credential ceremony spark friction

Tensions arose after the Nigerian envoy participated in the customary accreditation ritual before President Ramaphosa—a standard diplomatic formality required for incoming ambassadors and high commissioners. Taking to social media afterward, Fani Kayode accused South African authorities of intentionally omitting him from the ceremony's live broadcast, an accusation that generated widespread public commentary and led the Presidency to issue a response.

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Pretoria voiced dissatisfaction both with the substance of the envoy's claims and with his decision to broadcast them publicly instead of raising the matter via formal diplomatic avenues.

Pretoria invokes Vienna Convention during reprimand

In the course of their discussions, Dangor referencedArticle 41 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which mandates that envoys abide by the host nation's laws and avoid meddling in its domestic matters. By citing this international treaty, Dangor reinforced South Africa's stance that diplomatic complaints belong in private, official forums rather than on social media.

Even as it delivered the reprimand, Pretoria reaffirmed its dedication to preserving its enduring strategic ties with Abuja. Dirco further highlighted that African solidarity, bilateral cooperation, and mutual respect remain the cornerstones of relations between both nations.

View eNCA's video on X:

Nigerians call for boycott of Black Coffee's Lagos show

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the calls for a boycott of Black Coffee’s upcoming Lagos show, as Nigerian social media users demand an apology from South Africa over xenophobic attacks.

The backlash echoes the campaign that led Tyla to cancel her Lagos appearance months earlier. South Africans have pushed back, questioning why some artists face scrutiny while others have performed in Nigeria without similar protests.

Source: Briefly News