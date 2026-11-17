Gauteng Organised Crime Investigations uncovered a suspected drug laboratory in Douglasdale on 17 November 2026

The latest discovery follows two previous major drug busts in the same Johannesburg suburb in 2023 and 2024

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the discovery, with many noting it was becoming more frequent

Gauteng police uncovered a suspected drug lab in Douglasdale, earning praise on social media. Image: AMA/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has spent a decade reporting on South Africa's political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG — Gauteng Organised Crime Investigations have uncovered a suspected drug laboratory in Douglasdale, Johannesburg, with authorities describing it as an active crime scene.

Lieutenant-Colonel Isaac Mudau confirmed the discovery on Tuesday, 17 November 2026, stating he was en route to the scene at the time. No further details regarding the type of drugs involved, the scale of the operation, or any arrests have been made public.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Douglasdale's history of drug busts

The find is not an isolated incident in the area.

In August 2024, the South African Police Service and Crime Intelligence conducted a major operation in Douglasdale that yielded drugs with an estimated street value of R10 million, as well as Mandrax tablets valued at approximately R80 million.

Before that, on 16 November 2023, almost exactly three years prior to this latest discovery, police made what was described as a massive drug bust in the same suburb, with an estimated value of around R200 million.

The repeated discoveries in Douglasdale have drawn attention to the suburb as a recurring hotspot for organised narcotics operations in Gauteng.

Public reaction to the discovery

The news drew swift comment from social media users.

Sipiwo Pahlane wrote:

"The dismantling of these drug laboratories is an encouraging development. Looks like the bottlenecks in the drug fight have been cleared."

@ayanda_yay83058 raised broader concerns, stating:

"Seems like we have 100s, if not 1000s of these labs around the country."

@Sunflowerreal linked the discovery to recent leadership changes at the police level, writing:

"Yhooh, they are now finding these drug labs. It shows that General Mkhwanazi is in charge of organised crime."

@mavusana_01 offered a more measured take:

"Another day, another drug laboratory discovery."

@jim009947777132 added:

"Since Sibiya was arrested, police are finding drug labs all over South Africa."

Other stories about major drug busts

Briefly News reported that there have been several major drug busts across the country.

Source: Briefly News